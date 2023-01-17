Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars will hold Coaches vs Cancer
Twin Cedars will hold their Coaches vs Cancer event January 31st when they play host to the Melcher-Dallas Saints. Twin Cedars Athletic Director Teresa Davis said the event will kickoff at 4:30 with a JV boys game, followed by the varsity girls’ contest at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.
kniakrls.com
American Legion Post 89 Recongizes Flag Essay Winners
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year, fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
kniakrls.com
Winterim Students Featured on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
A special experience with unique classes, internships, and trips far away from home has wrapped up on Eagle Lane. The 11th annual Winterim finished last week at Pella Christian High School. More than 50 businesses welcomed Pella Christian students earlier this month, and two groups left Pella for trips —...
kniakrls.com
Industrial Technology Program at Career Academy of Pella Undergoing Modernization
The Pella Community School District has undergone many changes in the Industrial Technology program. Teacher Brent Ewell says the focus is changing from a “shop” based platform to one that incorporates high tech STEM curriculum and learning activities that provide exposure and alignment for students to high tech careers in industry and engineering.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Read-A-Thon is Underway
Melcher-Dallas students are holding a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participates in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raises money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Homecoming Court Announced
Pella Christian High School invites alumni and the community to attend their Homecoming activities on Friday, January 27. The afternoon festivities begin at 12:30pm in the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium with chapel followed by competitions in the gymnasium that will conclude with the presentation of the homecoming court, which this year, includes:
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
kniakrls.com
Central College Sophomores Attended Career Kickstarter
Central College hosted its fourth annual Career Kickstarter with more than 40 participating second-year students, Jan. 9-13. This weeklong program during winter break offered students career strategy building workshops, micro-internships and networking opportunities with Central alumni and area business professionals. Career Kickstarter is offered through the Career Development and Civic...
kniakrls.com
Laura Ripperger
A Mass of Christian Burial for Laura Ripperger will be held on Saturday, January 21st, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 20th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Laura’s name to the Westview Care Center or Suncrest Hospice.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
kniakrls.com
Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones
A Celebration of Life with food served for Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones of Pershing, has been scheduled for April 29th, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. with her family present at the Youth Center in Pershing. A family burial will be held at a later date at Zion Methodist Church in Pershing. Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Ruth’s family.
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Beginning Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Indianola YMCA is beginning their annual fundraising campaign in February, raising money throughout the month to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series in February, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Missoula Children’s Theatre Returns to the Pella Opera House
The Pella Opera House is hosting the return of the Missoula Children’s Theatre from Feb. 6-11 for a production and performance of The Frog Prince. The nation’s largest touring children’s theater has been around the world for over 50 years. Auditions will be held on Monday, Feb....
kniakrls.com
National Guard event in Knoxville
The Iowa National Guard held a Civic Leader Event in Knoxville at the Armory yesterday. This event was for employers and local leaders. Jackie Schmillen, Director of Public Affairs with the Iowa National Guard, tells KNIA/KRLS News the purpose of the event “So we really are wanting to re engage with our communities that our armories are a part of across the state of Iowa. We have something that we would typically do with the Iowa National Guard, where senior leaders come and do a yearly visit, they come to see if everything is as it should be, check in with our soldiers, but we want to make sure we use this as an opportunity to re engage with the community leaders, business leaders that are in these communities really tell the National Guard story.”
kniakrls.com
Nominations Still Open for Indianola Chamber Annual Awards
Registration to attend the annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony is open. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the chamber will recognize the winners of the annual awards, including Distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Art Festival Two-Day Celebration in July
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library to show International Film
The Knoxville Public Library will be showing an international film Thursday at 6 p.m. The film is called, “Little Boy,” which is an American film geared for adults. Stories and crafts will continue at the library January 24 and 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. each morning.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Girls Basketball Player Tristan Gordon – January 18th, 2023
Tristan Gordon scored 11 points, including nine points on three three-pointers in the second quarter as Pella’s girls basketball team beat Des Moines Christian 63-39 on Tuesday night. The Dutch are 10-3 on the season and sitting in third place in the Little Hawkeye Conference at 5-2 as they get ready to start the second trip through the league on Friday night at home against Norwalk.
Comments / 0