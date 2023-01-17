Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on I-10 outbound ramp at 610 West Loop following pursuit, police say
HOUSTON – A police chase ended with a driver crashing his vehicle on the exit ramp of the 610 West Loop at I-10 outbound. According to HPD, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 7300 block of Longpoint at Antoine around 3:50 p.m. The suspect sped...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally struck while attempting to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way, southbound lanes closed: Sugar Land PD
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. It happened around 5:27 a.m. while the man was attempting to cross the highway. Officers said the...
Click2Houston.com
Crash involving Aldine ISD school bus shuts down Humble Westfield Road near Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m. It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this time...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for 2 suspects who ran from scene after 73-year-old Ukrainian man found stabbed to death in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times on a beach. On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the beach near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m. It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing, but...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect zip-ties business owner, steals his Christmas bonuses before fleeing on bicycle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a business owner at gunpoint last month. On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 2700 block of Bostic around 6 p.m. The business owner said he was...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Elderly couple robbed by suspect who followed them from bank to credit union in NW Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected bank jugger who targeted an elderly couple Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a credit union located in the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway. Police...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Gun-wielding suspect chased by HCSO deputy caught on Marine’s dash cam
When a Harris County deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, they got more than they bargained for. The suspects said to be transporting contraband tried to get away, but didn’t get very far. The tense moments, all caught on a veteran’s...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged several months after man shot, killed during argument in Westchase motel parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27, 2022. Charles Hamlin, 28, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Garner, 32. According to Houston police, patrol officers responded...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
Click2Houston.com
Walmart employee arrested, admits to stealing $20,000 in cash from registers, PCT. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Spring store’s register. Elisha Minter has since been charged with felony theft. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ANGELO? Houston police searching for missing 37-year-old man last seen Saturday
HOUSTON – Houston police and the Texas Center 4 Missing are searching for a 37-year-old missing man. Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14 leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive. Rios was reportedly wearing a green jacket and green...
Click2Houston.com
If you’re in Texas City, you may smell a strong odor. Emergency officials say this is why.
TEXAS CITY, Texas – If you’re in Texas City, you may be wondering, “What’s that smell?”. Marathon Oil has had a “small release of oil,” which is causing an odor within the city, officials with Texas City Emergency Management said Wednesday. According to emergency...
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 shooting death of teen classmate over $250, Harris County DA says
HOUSTON – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his former classmate for $250 during a gun transfer in northeast Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Thursday. Jesse Quinones, 22, pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of 17-year-old...
