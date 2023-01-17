Read full article on original website
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
Support Continues for Natelborg Family After Return to School for Ryan
Community support continues to pour in for the Natelborg family, and another benefit is scheduled to help the family this week. A soup and baked potato bar fundraiser will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pella Christian Grade School. The benefit supports the family and ongoing recovery of Pella Christian Track and Cross Country standout Ryan Natelborg, who suffered a paralyzing injury in a swimming accident last summer. His mother Sonya and Ryan are both grateful for the ongoing support. Ryan has since returned to classes to start the winter semester at Pella Christian High School.
Indianola YMCA Beginning Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Indianola YMCA is beginning their annual fundraising campaign in February, raising money throughout the month to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Winterim Students Featured on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
A special experience with unique classes, internships, and trips far away from home has wrapped up on Eagle Lane. The 11th annual Winterim finished last week at Pella Christian High School. More than 50 businesses welcomed Pella Christian students earlier this month, and two groups left Pella for trips —...
Central College Sophomores Attended Career Kickstarter
Central College hosted its fourth annual Career Kickstarter with more than 40 participating second-year students, Jan. 9-13. This weeklong program during winter break offered students career strategy building workshops, micro-internships and networking opportunities with Central alumni and area business professionals. Career Kickstarter is offered through the Career Development and Civic...
American Legion Post 89 Recongizes Flag Essay Winners
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year, fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
Pella Christian Homecoming Court Announced
Pella Christian High School invites alumni and the community to attend their Homecoming activities on Friday, January 27. The afternoon festivities begin at 12:30pm in the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium with chapel followed by competitions in the gymnasium that will conclude with the presentation of the homecoming court, which this year, includes:
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
Missoula Children’s Theatre Returns to the Pella Opera House
The Pella Opera House is hosting the return of the Missoula Children’s Theatre from Feb. 6-11 for a production and performance of The Frog Prince. The nation’s largest touring children’s theater has been around the world for over 50 years. Auditions will be held on Monday, Feb....
Nominations Still Open for Indianola Chamber Annual Awards
Registration to attend the annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony is open. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the chamber will recognize the winners of the annual awards, including Distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
National Guard event in Knoxville
The Iowa National Guard held a Civic Leader Event in Knoxville at the Armory yesterday. This event was for employers and local leaders. Jackie Schmillen, Director of Public Affairs with the Iowa National Guard, tells KNIA/KRLS News the purpose of the event “So we really are wanting to re engage with our communities that our armories are a part of across the state of Iowa. We have something that we would typically do with the Iowa National Guard, where senior leaders come and do a yearly visit, they come to see if everything is as it should be, check in with our soldiers, but we want to make sure we use this as an opportunity to re engage with the community leaders, business leaders that are in these communities really tell the National Guard story.”
Rotary to Hold End Polio Dinner
The Knoxville Rotary Club will be holding an End Polio Dinner Wednesday, January 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Candi’s Flowers, Croghan and Russell, CPA, Sundance Realty, Summit Realty/Treasured Portraits and Iowa Realty, Knoxville.
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
Let’s Talk Pella – Industrial Technology at the Career Academy, Part One
Industrial Technology Teacher Brent Ewell with the Career Academy of Pella discusses the changes made to the program to modernize what students are learning. This is part one of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Local Legislators Listen to Concerns on School Voucher Bill
Warren and Marion County legislators State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden held a meeting with constituents to discuss the School Voucher Program. Members of the public brought up their issues with the bill, with one of the arguments being that private schools receiving public money may not have to adhere to all of the rules that public schools are required to do, including accepting students of any religion, race, or disabilities.
Knoxville Public Library to show International Film
The Knoxville Public Library will be showing an international film Thursday at 6 p.m. The film is called, “Little Boy,” which is an American film geared for adults. Stories and crafts will continue at the library January 24 and 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. each morning.
Indianola Art Festival Two-Day Celebration in July
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series in February, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Simpson President Marsha Kelliher Announces Retirement
Simpson College President Marsha Kelliher has announced her plans to retire this year. Kelliher was named as the college’s 24th President in March of 2020, and previously served as President and CEO of Walsh College in Troy, Michigan, was the Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and served as the Dean of the Business School at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.
