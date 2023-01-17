Read full article on original website
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Tax season 2023: Key dates you need to know
Start digging through your papers for all of your receipts — tax season is starting. The IRS has announced a list of key dates taxpayers will want to be tracking to make sure their tax returns are in on time. On Jan. 13, the IRS Free File system opened....
IRS announces 2023 tax season start date and deadline
The IRS also announced that taxpayers would have access to more resources and assistance, mainly due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
WKBW-TV
IRS sets date for tax season, but taxpayers can begin filing
The Internal Revenue Service said that tax season will officially begin on Jan. 23 as the IRS hopes it has enough staff in place to assist taxpayers. In recent years, it has often been a struggle for Americans to reach the IRS amid staff shortages. The IRS said it has hired 5,000 new staffers to answer questions on the phone and in person.
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
CBS News
Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
Here’s When the 2023 Tax Season Starts — And Why Your Refund Might Be Smaller
It’s 2023 which means it’s time to box up (or discard) the Christmas tree, put away the New Year’s Eve party decor, and start gathering your tax documents as the tax filing season is upon us. But, when exactly does tax season start in 2023? Last year, the IRS began accepting tax returns (for 2021) on Jan. 24.
Tax season: Here's why experts say your tax refund may be smaller
You may want to mark your calendar, in less than two-weeks, the tax filing season will officially start. But heads up, this year the IRS says your tax-refund may be smaller.
Exact date tax season will start for millions of Americans – what you need to know to avoid a delay getting your money
JANUARY 23 marks the start of tax season for millions of Americans. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today that it will start accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns until the April 18 deadline. The IRS expects over 168million individual tax returns will be filed and revealed taxpayers will...
Tax Season Officially Begins Next Week. What to Know Before You File
Americans can start filing their taxes early next week as many residents look to get a jump on what is often a stressful and hectic process. Taxpayers can start to file their taxes on Monday, Jan. 23, during a tax season in which the IRS expects more than 168 million individual returns.
WTHI
The IRS adds extra workers ahead of the tax filing season
The IRS adds extra workers ahead of the tax filing season. The filing season for the 2022 tax year is quickly approaching. The good news? There's more …
One week until Americans can begin filing tax returns – four IRS changes to know before you file
AMERICANS can begin filing their 2022 tax returns in one week - but there are four significant changes to be aware of before then. New tax brackets have taken effect, which may change the way you file and how much money you take home. The IRS will begin accepting and...
IRS Announces Details About Official Start of Tax Season
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed the official start date of tax season. January 23, 2023 is the date on which the IRS hopes to have enough staff to fully assist taxpayers.
Tax season to begin January 23, IRS says
Tax-filing season officially begins on Jan. 23, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday. Taxpayers have until April 18 to submit their returns.
Had a Side Hustle in 2022? CPAs Advise To Take These Steps Now for Easy Tax Filing
More than 90% of Americans had one or more side hustles in 2022 in order to help make ends meet, as GOBankingRates previously reported. That figure also translates into millions of gig workers that...
CNET
Taxes 101: What's the Difference Between a Tax Return and Tax Refund?
Income taxes are like many other financial subjects -- complicated at first glance but easier to understand when broken down into fundamentals. Whether you're using tax software, hiring a professional or doing your 2022 taxes with pen and paper, learning exactly how the American tax system works can help set your mind at ease and better prepare you for getting your taxes finished.
Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?
If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...
