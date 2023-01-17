ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

WHIO Dayton

Tax season 2023: Key dates you need to know

Start digging through your papers for all of your receipts — tax season is starting. The IRS has announced a list of key dates taxpayers will want to be tracking to make sure their tax returns are in on time. On Jan. 13, the IRS Free File system opened....
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBW-TV

IRS sets date for tax season, but taxpayers can begin filing

The Internal Revenue Service said that tax season will officially begin on Jan. 23 as the IRS hopes it has enough staff in place to assist taxpayers. In recent years, it has often been a struggle for Americans to reach the IRS amid staff shortages. The IRS said it has hired 5,000 new staffers to answer questions on the phone and in person.
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
CBS News

Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
CNET

Taxes 101: What's the Difference Between a Tax Return and Tax Refund?

Income taxes are like many other financial subjects -- complicated at first glance but easier to understand when broken down into fundamentals. Whether you're using tax software, hiring a professional or doing your 2022 taxes with pen and paper, learning exactly how the American tax system works can help set your mind at ease and better prepare you for getting your taxes finished.
MarketRealist

Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?

If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...

