ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss

Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

EJ PAYMON HAS 25 POINTS AND 23 REBOUNDS, LEADS DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION RAYMOND TO 73-70 OVERTIME WIN OVER MHSAA CLASS 6A BILOXI

CLINTON – Raymond’s 6-foot-9 sophomore EJ Paymon – rated the No. 1 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2025 by ESPN – had 25 points, 23 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to lead the defending MHSAA Class 4A state champion Rangers over MHSAA Class 6A Biloxi 73-70 in overtime Monday night in the Rumble in the South tournament at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio

Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Charity tennis tournament for cats in Jackson County

The love of tennis is bringing two local organizations together to help cats find homes. The Feral Feline Coalition and Kiwanis Club of Gautier/Ocean Springs is hosting a two-day charity tennis tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The event is being held at the Ocean Springs Halstead Tennis Complex...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast

Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000

One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

1/17 – The Chief’s “Spring-Like Conditions in January” Tuesday Morning Forecast

A low pressure system over Wisconsin is dragging a cold front north of the !-20 corridor. Isolated rain south of the boundary exists all the way down to Hattiesburg. High pressure along the GOM will build northward a bit during the day. Some sunshine possible during the afternoon with most areas getting into the mid and upper 70s. Can’t rule out a few spots hitting 80 if they get enough sun.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions

A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
travelawaits.com

9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Bellamy Brothers returning to Pascagoula for Grand Magnolia show

After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on March 3. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The March show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
PASCAGOULA, MS
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case

Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy