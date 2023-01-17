Read full article on original website
Warren County Supervisors Approve Jail Staff Retainage Payouts
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved an increase in jail staff retainage payouts, an American Rescue Plan Act funded proposal for expanding wireless access and control of the evidence lockers for the Warren County Justice Center. The board appointed a representative and...
Fire and EMS Budget is Proposed to Council
The Knoxville City Council heard from Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman about the Department’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2024. The budget is asking for a 17.83 percent increase from the past budget. The budget is asking to add three part-time positions, one for each shift. Overall operations have...
Indianola City Council Approves New Daycare Site Plan
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, which included approval of a major site plan for a new daycare located at 1010 N Jefferson Way. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council wanted to help lift a deficit of available childcare in the community, while addressing concerns that traffic flow in the area would not be overly impacted.
Pella City Council Approves Several Resolutions Tuesday
The Pella City Council approved several resolutions to consider at their regular meeting Tuesday. The council scheduled a public hearing to convey property to the Timberview Development project, amended a private development agreement between the city and RDP Holdings, set a hearing date to approve bids for Monroe Street gravel conversion, and accepted public improvements for the final competition of the Pella Fiber to home project and for the drop service agreement to connect homes and businesses to the network. The council also adopted ordinances for public right-of-way vacation near Hazel Street for the Timberview Development and for amending the boundaries of a zoning district on the north side of Hempstead Drive.
Knoxville City Council Discusses Local Option Sales Tax
The Knoxville City Council met last night. Council discussed the Local Option Sales Tax and the Hotel/Motel Tax. Knoxville is currently struggling to find a Chamber of Commerce Director. After a discussion council decided to lean toward option 2 on the Hotel/Motel Presentation. Option 2, has as the biggest expense,...
Pella City Council to Resolve Fiber Project Contracts
The Pella City Council will have several resolutions to consider at their regular meeting this evening. The council will schedule a public hearing to convey property to the Timberview Development project, as well as review an amendment for a private development agreement between the city and RDP Holdings, setting a hearing date to approve bids for Monroe Street gravel conversion, accepting public improvements for the final competition of the Pella Fiber to home project and for the drop service agreement to connect homes and businesses to the network. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex and can be viewed online. join.me/CityofPella.
Indianola City Council Swears in Fire Captains, Police Lieutenants
The Indianola City Council met in a regular session Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday on Monday, swearing in Fire Captains Chuck Cross and Eric Wallace, and Police Lieutenant Rick Largesse and Justin Keller. The council opened a public hearing regarding a planned unit development for...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Conservation
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Naturalist Kelsey Longnecker about the year of 2022 for Warren County Conservation. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Local Legislators Listen to Concerns on School Voucher Bill
Warren and Marion County legislators State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden held a meeting with constituents to discuss the School Voucher Program. Members of the public brought up their issues with the bill, with one of the arguments being that private schools receiving public money may not have to adhere to all of the rules that public schools are required to do, including accepting students of any religion, race, or disabilities.
Knoxville Airport Hires a New Manager
Steve Mitchell, with the Knoxville airport board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that the Knoxville airport commission interviewed interested parties in replacing Dan Van Donselaar as manager of the Knoxville Airport. On Saturday morning the commission voted to offer the position to Katherine Shawver. Katherine and her husband, Kyle are residents of Marion County. Both are commercial pilots and have extensive experience in the aviation industry.
Nominations Still Open for Indianola Chamber Annual Awards
Registration to attend the annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony is open. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the chamber will recognize the winners of the annual awards, including Distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
Industrial Technology Program at Career Academy of Pella Undergoing Modernization
The Pella Community School District has undergone many changes in the Industrial Technology program. Teacher Brent Ewell says the focus is changing from a “shop” based platform to one that incorporates high tech STEM curriculum and learning activities that provide exposure and alignment for students to high tech careers in industry and engineering.
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
Weiler Foundation Commits $5 Million to Knoxville Hospital & Clinics’ Expansion
The Weiler Foundation has committed $5 million to the Knoxville Hospital & Clinics (KHC) Foundation to support the hospital’s expansion project, including the construction of a new specialty clinic. The Weiler Specialty Clinic is part of a $21 million project that will also add a new surgical suite, renovate...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/17/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 18 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, RETURNED TWO PHONE CALLS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE ANIMAL BITE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Indianola YMCA Beginning Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Indianola YMCA is beginning their annual fundraising campaign in February, raising money throughout the month to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Simpson President Marsha Kelliher Announces Retirement
Simpson College President Marsha Kelliher has announced her plans to retire this year. Kelliher was named as the college’s 24th President in March of 2020, and previously served as President and CEO of Walsh College in Troy, Michigan, was the Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and served as the Dean of the Business School at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series in February, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Indianola Art Festival Two-Day Celebration in July
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
