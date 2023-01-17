The Pella City Council will have several resolutions to consider at their regular meeting this evening. The council will schedule a public hearing to convey property to the Timberview Development project, as well as review an amendment for a private development agreement between the city and RDP Holdings, setting a hearing date to approve bids for Monroe Street gravel conversion, accepting public improvements for the final competition of the Pella Fiber to home project and for the drop service agreement to connect homes and businesses to the network. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex and can be viewed online. join.me/CityofPella.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO