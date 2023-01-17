The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad travels to Oskaloosa tonight to sneak in a non conference game against the Indians from the Little Hawkeye Conference. The Panthers pulled out a gritty ten point win over Davis County on Tuesday, a game that they had control in and nearly let slip away. This is an unusual and big week for the Panthers with a conference game Tuesday, a non conference test tonight and the Panthers vs. Cancer game on Saturday. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is good to have a game in the middle like this and a game that will test his team to keep them sharp.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO