Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Girls Basketball Player Tristan Gordon – January 18th, 2023
Tristan Gordon scored 11 points, including nine points on three three-pointers in the second quarter as Pella’s girls basketball team beat Des Moines Christian 63-39 on Tuesday night. The Dutch are 10-3 on the season and sitting in third place in the Little Hawkeye Conference at 5-2 as they get ready to start the second trip through the league on Friday night at home against Norwalk.
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
Support Continues for Natelborg Family After Return to School for Ryan
Community support continues to pour in for the Natelborg family, and another benefit is scheduled to help the family this week. A soup and baked potato bar fundraiser will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pella Christian Grade School. The benefit supports the family and ongoing recovery of Pella Christian Track and Cross Country standout Ryan Natelborg, who suffered a paralyzing injury in a swimming accident last summer. His mother Sonya and Ryan are both grateful for the ongoing support. Ryan has since returned to classes to start the winter semester at Pella Christian High School.
Alumni Basketball Games Start off Panthers vs Cancer
Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer last year in the Panthers vs Cancer event. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, January 21, there is a whole lot more to the event in Knoxville.
Simpson Men’s Gymnastics Hosts First Home Meet
The Simpson men’s gymnastics team made history on Sunday, hosting their first ever meet in the Cowles Fieldhouse and winning their first ever event title. The Storm won the vault title, with Sterling Pariza scoring a 13.4 in the event, the highest from a Simpson gymnast in any event this season. Alex Catchpole led the team on pommel and parallel bars, while Milo Staley was 2nd on the parallel bars and earned a bronze medal in the all-around.
Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones
A Celebration of Life with food served for Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones of Pershing, has been scheduled for April 29th, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. with her family present at the Youth Center in Pershing. A family burial will be held at a later date at Zion Methodist Church in Pershing. Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Ruth’s family.
Big Ten Network Airs Chris Street Documentary
The Big Ten Network aired a special documentary about Indianola High School alum and Iowa basketball star Chris Street Wednesday evening, highlighting his tragically cut short life and the lasting impact he had on the Indianola and statewide community. Street passed away thirty years ago today in 1993 in an...
Pella Wrestling Teams Celebrating Senior Night Against DCG
The final home wrestling meet of the year will bring together the two teams at Pella High School for the first time in their own gymnasium. The Pella boys and girls grapplers welcome Dallas Center-Grimes for senior night festivities this evening. Pella wrestlers T.R. Putz and Logan Bruxvoort have been...
Both Melcher-Dallas Squads Fall To Mormon Trail
The Melcher-Dallas basketball Squads both fell to Mormon Trail on Tuesday night. The girls fell to their Saint counterparts 59-53. Addi Wadle led a balanced effort with 19 points and Gabby Overgaard scored 17 points. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports the turnover bug bit her team. The boys fell 55-52. Owen Suntken had another solid game with 27 points. Melcher-Dallas will head to Moravia on Friday.
Winterim Students Featured on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
A special experience with unique classes, internships, and trips far away from home has wrapped up on Eagle Lane. The 11th annual Winterim finished last week at Pella Christian High School. More than 50 businesses welcomed Pella Christian students earlier this month, and two groups left Pella for trips —...
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
Melcher-Dallas Read-A-Thon is Underway
Melcher-Dallas students are holding a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participates in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raises money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
Big 2nd Quarters Propel Dutch to Sweep of DMC
Both Pella basketball teams bounced back in a big way from tough losses last Friday night with a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines Christian as heard live last night on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A tenth-ranked girls won 63-39 while the boys followed with a 66-44 victory. The games had...
Central and Simpson College Basketball Teams Split Conference Doubleheader Wednesday
The first slate of American Rivers Conference play wrapped up Wednesday night, as the Simpson College women’s basketball team outlasted Central College in an 84-79 overtime victory, while the Dutch men’s squad earned a 73-64 win over the Storm, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. In the...
Knoxville Girls Takes On Oskaloosa Tonight
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad travels to Oskaloosa tonight to sneak in a non conference game against the Indians from the Little Hawkeye Conference. The Panthers pulled out a gritty ten point win over Davis County on Tuesday, a game that they had control in and nearly let slip away. This is an unusual and big week for the Panthers with a conference game Tuesday, a non conference test tonight and the Panthers vs. Cancer game on Saturday. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is good to have a game in the middle like this and a game that will test his team to keep them sharp.
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
Carlisle downs Norwalk in girls basketball; Warrior wrestlers set to host No. 1 Rams
Carlisle’s 37-7 mid-game run turned the tables on Norwalk Monday night as the Class 4A 8th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Warriors 55-38 in non-conference girls basketball action at Norwalk. The game was broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and also available on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel. Norwalk matched Carlisle for...
Indianola High School Inducts Five into Hall of Fame
The Indianola High School inducted five new members into the Jim Garrison Hall of Fame Friday evening, the 2018 class consisting of Duncan Davitt, Ben Krapfl, Jake Marvelli, Brendan Sher, and Sydney Sickels. Davitt – Holds the school record for single season strikeouts with 133 and single game strikeouts with...
