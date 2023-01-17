A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.

SEBRING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO