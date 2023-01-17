ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYTV.com

One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on Youngstown’s West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday. The most recent time was around midnight at this home on North Evanston Avenue. Crews say the house had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirmed the identity of the driver of the the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning. Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured

A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

Walkers say weather leaves nothing to complain about

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania experience seasonal change. Some people complain about summer’s heat, and some complain about winter’s cold. The temperature was unseasonal Thursday. It was so far above normal, it seemed like another season. There were walkers taking advantage and strolling...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

