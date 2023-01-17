Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
The executor of his estate said Curtis Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.
Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on Youngstown’s West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday. The most recent time was around midnight at this home on North Evanston Avenue. Crews say the house had...
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirmed the identity of the driver of the the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning. Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of...
ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Over 1,200 warnings issued on first day of speed cameras in Youngstown school zones
The City of Youngstown has just installed new speed cameras for school zones throughout the city on Tuesday, and in the first day alone over 1,200 drivers were caught speeding. According to Lieutenant Robert Gentile of the Youngstown Police Department, a total of 1,218 drivers were caught speeding on Tuesday...
Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured
A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
Man says woman chased him with a knife in Girard stabbing attempt
A woman is facing charges after a man reported that she swung a fire extinguisher at him and then chased him with a knife in Girard.
Driver of stolen truck leads Warren police on chase
The driver of a stolen truck led Warren police on a chase throughout through the city's southeast side on Monday.
Walkers say weather leaves nothing to complain about
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania experience seasonal change. Some people complain about summer’s heat, and some complain about winter’s cold. The temperature was unseasonal Thursday. It was so far above normal, it seemed like another season. There were walkers taking advantage and strolling...
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Youngstown man arrested after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
Two months after a Youngstown man was indicted on animal cruelty charges, Youngstown State University Police have arrested the suspect. It was back in November that 25-year-old Lamont Thomas was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home.
Report: Woman arrested for ramming into victim’s car
Quinche Stokes, 23, is charged with a felony count of felonious assault, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
