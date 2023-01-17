It is an important week for the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads with the Bluegrass Conference Tournament looming, the Sabers need to solidify their seeding and that begins tonight with a game against Seymour. If the girls win out, they would likely get a top four seed which would prevent them from playing on the first night of action on Saturday and they would only have to win one game to get to the semi-finals. For the boys it has been a struggle to pile up wins in the BGC, and Coach Mateo Varese knowing a Saturday game is likely looming for his guys just wants to cut down on turnovers.

SEYMOUR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO