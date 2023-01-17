Read full article on original website
Two teenagers arrested in relation to December homicide in Shawnee alleyway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two teenagers in relation to a December homicide of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers said the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with murder and robbery. Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m....
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Man dies in hospital days after being hit by car, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate a driver hitting a man with their vehicle in the Wyandotte neighborhood after the victim died in the hospital days later. According to LMPD, on Jan. 12, officers with the Fourth Division responded to a report of someone struck at...
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Shooting in Taylor-Berry leaves man hospitalized, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police responded to the incident on Earl Avenue near Taylor Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers at the scene located a man with a gunshot wound who was conscious and...
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
Louisville man sentenced to 13 years for deadly shooting in Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 13 years in prison for a deadly shooting in the Klondike neighborhood. Lucius Adams was sentenced in court on Wednesday. Adams previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and other charges for the death of 20-year-old Jacob Kerr in 2019. Court documents...
Shively Police say man died after being hit by vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Shively Thursday evening. Shively Police say just after 8:15 p.m. they responded to the scene on Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue. When officers arrived they said they found a man who had been hit. He...
'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. "You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said. Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past...
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
Family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
Family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - A family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
