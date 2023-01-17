ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Shooting in Taylor-Berry leaves man hospitalized, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police responded to the incident on Earl Avenue near Taylor Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers at the scene located a man with a gunshot wound who was conscious and...
Shively Police say man died after being hit by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Shively Thursday evening. Shively Police say just after 8:15 p.m. they responded to the scene on Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue. When officers arrived they said they found a man who had been hit. He...
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
