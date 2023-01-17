ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Lottery president talks funds and upcoming chances

The president of the Mississippi Lottery Jeff Hewitt paid a visit to WXXV to talk about the success of the Mississippi Lottery. Hewitt says the lottery exceeded the state’s revenue expectations this year. When jackpots rise, people are more likely to try different avenues to win, such as scratch-offs...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Lottery adds $10.5M to state coffers in December

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation added $10,501,678.23 to the state coffers in December. The transfer of funds to the state brings the 2023 fiscal year total to $61,220,535. The MLC must transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each month. The first $80 million goes to the state Department of Transportation for projects. Any proceeds after $80 million are added to the Education Enhancement Fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy launches new child savings account program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit.  Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Attorney General Fitch Joins 21-State Challenge to Proxy Firms’ ESG Practices

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Rose Pruning Time

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law

A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally

The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy