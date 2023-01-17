Read full article on original website
Related
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery president talks funds and upcoming chances
The president of the Mississippi Lottery Jeff Hewitt paid a visit to WXXV to talk about the success of the Mississippi Lottery. Hewitt says the lottery exceeded the state’s revenue expectations this year. When jackpots rise, people are more likely to try different avenues to win, such as scratch-offs...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery adds $10.5M to state coffers in December
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation added $10,501,678.23 to the state coffers in December. The transfer of funds to the state brings the 2023 fiscal year total to $61,220,535. The MLC must transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each month. The first $80 million goes to the state Department of Transportation for projects. Any proceeds after $80 million are added to the Education Enhancement Fund.
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
Stone Country Enterprise
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Entergy launches new child savings account program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit. Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Hospital Crisis Proposals Include $80 Million In Aid, No Medicaid Expansion
JACKSON, Miss.—Struggling Mississippi hospitals will receive millions in financial aid starting in July 2023 if lawmakers pass Senate Bill 2372 and the governor signs it into law, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said at a press conference on Jan. 18, 2023. Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is sponsoring the bill, which...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
mageenews.com
Attorney General Fitch Joins 21-State Challenge to Proxy Firms’ ESG Practices
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
mageenews.com
Rose Pruning Time
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law
A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
Popular vacation destination for Mississippians to begin charging new fee
The next trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will cost a little bit more as new parking fees begin just in time for spring break. Park officials announced the new fees are necessary to maintain the park and insure its future viability. “Park it Forward is crucial to...
Judge allows company that left more than 1,000 Mississippi workers without job to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A federal judge has allowed the furniture company that shut down its operations in November and left more than a thousand Mississippi workers without a job file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Selene Maddox ruled Wednesday after hearing testimony a...
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Comments / 0