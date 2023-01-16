ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USC women's basketball will face a rising Washington State team which plays with great energy

USC women’s basketball made a national splash and vaulted itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation with its upset of Stanford, the current Pac-12 colossus. The Trojans’ first game since that huge shocker is an important one at Washington State on Friday night in Pullman. It’s a bubble battle between two teams fighting for NCAA Tournament positioning. They both have a good chance of making it, but the winner obviously gets more leverage heading into late January.
Who has the toughest 2023 schedule in the Pac-12 conference?

No matter who you play, and no matter when you play them, there’s one constant that is bound to happen each and every year when the Pac-12 football schedule is finally announced early in the calendar year — fans will complain about how tough of a draw they ended up getting. A team could play all 12 games at home and the fans would still find a way to complain about the order in which the games are played. This bellyaching took place on Wednesday in the Pac-12 with the full schedules finally coming to the light, giving us the blueprint...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looks for important road win at Cal

The Oregon Ducks are on the road for a rare Wednesday night Pac-12 contest as they face off against the Cal Golden Bears at Haas Pavillion. The Ducks are 11-9 all-time against Cal under current head coach Dana Altman, and the Ducks have won nine of the last ten meetings. Cal's lone win came last year at Matthew Knight Arena.
