Read full article on original website
Related
Utah hopes to regain shooting touch in rematch vs. Wazzu
Utah looks to rediscover its shooting touch when the Utes return to Salt Lake City to host Washington State on
USC women's basketball will face a rising Washington State team which plays with great energy
USC women’s basketball made a national splash and vaulted itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation with its upset of Stanford, the current Pac-12 colossus. The Trojans’ first game since that huge shocker is an important one at Washington State on Friday night in Pullman. It’s a bubble battle between two teams fighting for NCAA Tournament positioning. They both have a good chance of making it, but the winner obviously gets more leverage heading into late January.
USC women's basketball team has bought into Lindsay Gottlieb's coaching style
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team stunned No. 2 Stanford on Sunday to give them a signature win and another impressive mark on Lindsay Gottlieb’s resume. In just a couple of years, Gottlieb has worked wonders in Southern California. In her first season in 2021-2022, the Women of...
Pac-12 Announces 2023 Football Schedule, UCLA's Full Slate Revealed
Before they officially depart for the Big Ten, the Bruins will have one more go-round against Cal, Stanford, Arizona and company.
No. 11 Arizona, USC battle to begin key league stretches
The pressure is on Arizona’s guards as the No. 11 Wildcats prepare to host Southern California on Thursday in Tucson,
Who has the toughest 2023 schedule in the Pac-12 conference?
No matter who you play, and no matter when you play them, there’s one constant that is bound to happen each and every year when the Pac-12 football schedule is finally announced early in the calendar year — fans will complain about how tough of a draw they ended up getting. A team could play all 12 games at home and the fans would still find a way to complain about the order in which the games are played. This bellyaching took place on Wednesday in the Pac-12 with the full schedules finally coming to the light, giving us the blueprint...
No. 4 Stanford set to take on No. 8 Utah after suffering first Pac-12 loss since 2021
The Cardinal were on the wrong end of an upset against USC but need to rally quickly
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looks for important road win at Cal
The Oregon Ducks are on the road for a rare Wednesday night Pac-12 contest as they face off against the Cal Golden Bears at Haas Pavillion. The Ducks are 11-9 all-time against Cal under current head coach Dana Altman, and the Ducks have won nine of the last ten meetings. Cal's lone win came last year at Matthew Knight Arena.
Pac-12 Football: What to Know About the 2023 Schedule
A look at the Pac-12 football schedule for 2023 as well as the key dates, games and takeaways for each team.
USC faces the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on November 11
In 2022, all Pac-12 fans (and football fans everywhere) wanted to see Oregon and USC face each other. However, Oregon State topping Oregon in the Civil War game ended any hopes of a potential Pac-12 title game matchup between the two schools. The good news is that in 2023, Oregon...
Comments / 0