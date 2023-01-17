ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seattle Seahawks offensive and defensive PFF grades for the 2022 season

The Seattle Seahawks ended their 2022 season this past weekend with a 9-9 record and a lot of reasons to feel hopeful about their future. Let’s continue our year-end review by looking at the individual Pro Football Focus grades for each player that put in 20 snaps minimum on offense or defense plus specialists. You can find the full special teams grades here.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Top-5 pick a 'dream come true' for Seahawks GM John Schneider

While the season is over, Seahawks fans may have cause to be even more excited about their team. There’s no better reason to feel good about this franchise than their surplus of draft capital this year. Armed with nine selections total – including two first rounders and two second rounders – they have the resources to massively upgrade their roster going into 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
DENVER, CO
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy