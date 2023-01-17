Read full article on original website
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020.
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
WUSA
Parents demand more school security after elementary school shooting in Virginia
Police say a six-year-old boy is accused of shooting his teacher. Last night the school board heard complaints from concerned parents.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
wchstv.com
Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
chathamstartribune.com
Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia
A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Va. school employees to be taught by medical specialists how to handle cardiac arrest
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
Several vehicles crash, catch fire in Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
A chain-reaction crash in the eastbound tunnel of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel led to several vehicles catching fire, and the longterm blockage of eastbound traffic Saturday night.
Franklin News Post
Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant
A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
WDBJ7.com
Report: Number of kids accidentally eating edible marijuana in central/SW Virginia nearly triples
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report finds the number of kids accidentally eating edible marijuana products in central and Southwest Virginia nearly tripled this past year. The report came from the UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. The center’s medical director said most of these cases are toddlers...
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
virginiamercury.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Moms Under Pressure program helping bring awareness of cardiac health in mothers in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Created in 2019, Huddle up Moms offers support for mothers before, during and after they give birth. “It really is a haven for moms and people who are birthing individuals to really feel supported to get resources,” says Breana Turner, with Huddle Up Moms. One way...
cardinalnews.org
Cold-air damming has been missing this winter for Virginia; might it reappear soon?
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. That’s not a curse against cold air or a lack of cold air, but a description of something that often happens in our winters here in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,554 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,240,431 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,508 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,287 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
