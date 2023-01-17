ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 17

I hope someone ❤️s you
2d ago

and why is someone out walking on the dang road at 12am?! WTH...in all honesty they may not even know....It doesn't state how he was hit....side swiped is what it sounds like. Especially if its dark etc. Who knows none of us were there so these are all just assumptions. But for real don't walk on the side of a dark road at midnight. RIH

Reply(1)
3
Related
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia

A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
VIRGINIA STATE
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Va. school employees to be taught by medical specialists how to handle cardiac arrest

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
RICHMOND, VA
Franklin News Post

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy