Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
A Snowball's Chance in…Miami? Remembering South Florida's Snow Day 46 Years Later
When's the last time you saw snow in Miami? That would be exactly 46 years ago Thursday. January 19, 1977 was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami. The flakes began to fall in Broward and Miami-Dade between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as an arctic cold front made its way down the coast of Florida.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Captures Great White Shark Off the Coast of Port Everglades
A Massachusetts family visiting South Florida made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday morning. It's a story 12-year-old Campbell Keenan will be telling for years to come. "I was amazed," said Keenan. "I never thought I would catch a great white shark.”. The Keenan family and some friends went sport...
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
miamitimesonline.com
Miami's Black singles take a chance at love
Love is in the air and a group of Black singles is taking a shot at finding happily ever after in an unconventional setting – a reality TV dating show. While shows like “Love is Blind,” “90 Day Fiancé” and “Too Hot to Handle” have grown popular over the years, very few, if any at all, cater to the dating scene in the Black community.
NBC Miami
Florida Homeowners Will Likely Continue to Face Challenging Property Insurance Market in 2023
The trend of paying up to protect your home is expected to continue in 2023. According to the Insurance Information Institute, premiums in Florida are expected to increase an average of about 40% this year, even though lawmakers in Tallahassee approved sweeping reforms in a special legislative session last month.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023
Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
miamirealtors.com
Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City
Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in December 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia has now topped the list of foreign countries searching Miami real estate in nine of the last 10 months. Brazil made the largest...
NBC Miami
Video Director Fighting for His Life After Miami Gardens Music Video Shooting That Injured 10
A 23-year-old college student is still fighting for his life after he was shot while working at a music video shoot outside The Licking in Miami Gardens two weeks ago. Shanta and Clarence Bonius said their son Carlos Wilkerson is the glue that holds their family together. A young entrepreneur and college senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, they described him as someone who's always working and giving.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
NBC Miami
Professional Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dies at 25 Following Boat Crash in Miami
Anton Walkes, who spent the last nine years as a professional soccer player in both the English Premier League and in Major League Soccer, died Thursday morning after a boat crash in Miami. The 25-year-old native of England was found unconscious Wednesday following the crash between two boats near Miami...
Comments / 0