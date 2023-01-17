Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Video: 3 masked suspects storm Philadelphia gas station in armed robbery that killed store clerk
PHILADELPHIA - New surveillance video shows three masked robbers invade a Philadelphia gas station in an early morning armed robbery that claimed the life of a 66-year-old employee. Investigators say the deadly robbery happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.
Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.The meeting will include officials from the police...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
Man shot and killed inside Frankford business, 1 arrested
Investigators say a 56-year-old man was shot a number of times inside the shop.
delawarevalleynews.com
Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop
UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet. Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
texasbreaking.com
Philadelphia Police Find Suspect Who Robbed and Struck Employee With Hammer
Philadelphia police department released a surveillance video of a man walking into a store and striking a person with a hammer before taking the store’s money, hoping the public can identify the suspect. Philadelphia police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man. According to the police...
NBC Philadelphia
‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery
A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
fox29.com
US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
fox29.com
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
fox29.com
Investigators continue search for suspects in unsolved 2013 Bucks County murder
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are seeking information in a 10-year-old murder case that remains unsolved. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department, the investigation into the death of Joseph Canazaro remains ongoing. Authorities say two armed men entered Canazaro's...
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair
Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
fox29.com
Young man killed after shootout erupts on street corner in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Tuesday night shooting is now a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. Police say a man walked up and shot the man in the thigh at the corner of Frankford and Foulkroud streets around 9:30 p.m. A shootout ensued when the victim started...
Main Line Media News
Man jailed for straw purchases related to multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to jail for illegally purchasing guns for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Darell T. Smith, 27, of the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to...
Two Bodies Found, Believed Suspicious In Jenkintown: Report
A suspect was in custody after two people were found dead in a Jenkintown home early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, NBC10 and 6abc report. The bodies were discovered in a home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road, 6abc wrote, citing unnamed sources. Abington Township police and the Montgomery County...
