Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.The meeting will include officials from the police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop

UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet.  Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery

A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Investigators continue search for suspects in unsolved 2013 Bucks County murder

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County are seeking information in a 10-year-old murder case that remains unsolved. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department, the investigation into the death of Joseph Canazaro remains ongoing. Authorities say two armed men entered Canazaro's...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Westland Daily

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair

Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

