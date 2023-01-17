ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WGAL

Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
WITF

Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
newsnationnow.com

GOP rep: Pennsylvanians got ‘snookered’ by speaker deal

(NewsNation) — A bipartisan compromise to solve a major political crisis in Pennsylvania may be crumbling. Both sides had declared they were the majority in the Pennsylvania House, so they agreed on a moderate Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi, to serve as House speaker. Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, who nominated...
WITF

Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet

Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
WITF

WITF

