WGAL
Incoming Pennsylvania U.S. senator John Fetterman to be sworn in
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's newly elected U.S. senator, John Fetterman, will be sworn into office on Tuesday. Fetterman will be taking one of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats today. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections. Fetterman will be taking the...
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Republican who defied Trump tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's newly elected Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro has named a Republican who resisted former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud to oversee the battleground state’s elections.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
AOL Corp
Poll: Two-thirds of Americans — including most Dems — favor investigation into Biden docs
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) favor Congress “investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office” — including a majority of Democrats (52%). Just 16% of Americans — and 27% of Democrats — oppose such...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
1-on-1 with GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Previewing Josh Shapiro's cabinet, Philadelphia Mayor's race
Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick about the FAA issues, the state of D.C. and local politics.
newsnationnow.com
GOP rep: Pennsylvanians got ‘snookered’ by speaker deal
(NewsNation) — A bipartisan compromise to solve a major political crisis in Pennsylvania may be crumbling. Both sides had declared they were the majority in the Pennsylvania House, so they agreed on a moderate Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi, to serve as House speaker. Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, who nominated...
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pennsylvania state House special elections
With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine partisan control of the chamber. Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February.
Trump rival and renowned U.S. House member Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer
Jamie Raskin, a well-known Democratic legislator in the United States who presided over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.
McCarthy says Republicans would 'look at' expunging Trump impeachments
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expressing openness to “look at” the possibility of expunging impeachments against former President Donald Trump, should a resolution be brought forward.
McCarthy takes charge and Biden stumbles: Washington Photos of the Week
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) began his first full week on the job after a bruising speakership race by pushing through a series of bills from the House GOP agenda.
Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"
President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.
Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
