Rose Rose
2d ago

That would eliminate most of Harrisburg politicians we got so many who are involved with the pay to play politics it’s disgusting.. from senators to state reps to judges to heads of theEPA and the DEP .. believe me I been through the process with all they are all crooks …

erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans

The new governor’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping Shapiro deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), the measure will eliminate a section […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania legislative session stalls

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers bid adieu to Harrisburg Wednesday for an unanticipated five-week reprieve from the legislative session schedule. Just one day after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, the Senate gaveled out until Feb. 27 – effectively scrubbing a calendar that had once been packed with session days throughout the winter and into the spring.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrat Josh Shapiro to become 48th Pennsylvania governor, stress bipartisan aims

The 49-year-old will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker. Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation’s fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order

Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce. #Amazon #Business #Economy. EPA, U.S. Attorney’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)

The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

