House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
msn.com
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe.
At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Dutch trade minister: won't summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies.
Washington Examiner
Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment
The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
Davos 2023: China reopens its doors with investment pitch to global elite
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Vice-Premier Liu He welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world on Tuesday after three years of pandemic isolation.
travelawaits.com
Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience
A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
‘You’re hurting my country’: Manchin faces Europe’s wrath
The West Virginia senator is pushing Europeans to stop worrying and love the Inflation Reduction Act.
natureworldnews.com
Red Flags Raised Over EU's Green Deal
Trade partners are troubled by Europe's environmental agenda. Brussels is accused of exploiting the drive for sustainability as an excuse to erect trade barriers against the rest of the globe. Growing Concerns. Developing countries are concerned that Brussels' efforts to achieve climate neutrality and sustainable food production are creating trade...
Recycling Today
BIR adds its voice to European trading concerns
The Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has joined the Association of German Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM) in warning of negative consequences stemming from a recent European Parliament vote. In a Jan. 18 news release, BIR states, “Following yesterday’s plenary vote in the European Parliament regarding the revision of...
