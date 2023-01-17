ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

msn.com

China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
KRMG

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
WPRI 12 News

Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting

The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Washington Examiner

Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment

The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
travelawaits.com

Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience

A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
natureworldnews.com

Red Flags Raised Over EU's Green Deal

Trade partners are troubled by Europe's environmental agenda. Brussels is accused of exploiting the drive for sustainability as an excuse to erect trade barriers against the rest of the globe. Growing Concerns. Developing countries are concerned that Brussels' efforts to achieve climate neutrality and sustainable food production are creating trade...
Recycling Today

BIR adds its voice to European trading concerns

The Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has joined the Association of German Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM) in warning of negative consequences stemming from a recent European Parliament vote. In a Jan. 18 news release, BIR states, “Following yesterday’s plenary vote in the European Parliament regarding the revision of...

