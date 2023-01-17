ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores

El Mehdi Fakori, Morocco (a)
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand

The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Barbora Krejcikova (20), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3. Men’s Doubles. First Round. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4. Harri Heliovaara, Finland,...
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
Sports World Reacts To The Allyson Felix Announcement

United States track and field legend Allyson Felix has been presented with a major honor by her alma mater, USC. USC announced on Wednesday that it is naming its track and field complex after Felix.  "Our track & field team will now compete on a field named after USC alum, 11-time Olympic ...
