Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel deserve big CX appearance fees, says British champ
British national champion says Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel receive high appearance fees for a reason
DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores
Mark Cavendish to debut at Tour of Oman as Astana Qazaqstan build him a lead-out train
'People have questioned if we can set up Mark for the sprints but I think we can' says DS Zanini
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand
The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Barbora Krejcikova (20), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3. Men’s Doubles. First Round. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4. Harri Heliovaara, Finland,...
Mark Cavendish joins Astana, aims for Tour de France record
Veteran sprinter Mark 'The Manx Missile' Cavendish has joined the Astana-Qazagstan cycling team, as he continues his pursuit of the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas
NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
Last chance saloon: Why has Mark Cavendish ended up at Astana? And will it work?
The British champion has joined the sixth different team of his professional career in the hunt for one more Tour de France stage win
Iceland captain Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir reveals maternity pay victory in landmark ruling against Olympique Lyonnais
Iceland captain Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir on Tuesday revealed details of a maternity pay victory in a landmark ruling against her former club, Olympique Lyonnais.
Sports World Reacts To The Allyson Felix Announcement
United States track and field legend Allyson Felix has been presented with a major honor by her alma mater, USC. USC announced on Wednesday that it is naming its track and field complex after Felix. "Our track & field team will now compete on a field named after USC alum, 11-time Olympic ...
England's Euro 2020 heartbreak vs. Italy 'will be made into a documentary by Netflix'
The Three Lions had a chance to win their first major trophy since 1966 as they hosted Italy at Wembley on July 11, 2021, but fell on penalties after Luke Shaw gave them the lead just two minutes in.
