ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hucj8_0kHEI5cy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu6YA_0kHEI5cy00
50 Cent and Dr. Dre in 2004.

Getty/Carley Margolis

  • 50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial.
  • "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him.
  • "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

50 Cent has said that Dr. Dre didn't want him to include the song "21 Questions" on his 2003 debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," because it was too commercial.

During his recent appearance on "Big Boy's Neighborhood," 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, recalled Dre saying to him at the time: "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'"

50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which, though enjoying commercial success in the late 1980s, rapped mostly about politics and gang culture.

"Dre would say, 'This is N.W.A. We didn't do that,'" continued 50. "But, like, they didn't have to reach to make a commercial record or anything that sounded like a commercial record. And that's just in his DNA. Like, on his path, he's like, 'We don't need that.'"

Ultimately, including "21 Questions" on 50's debut album proved to be the right call. The song scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on Billboard Hot 100, with it staying at the top of the charts for four weeks.

While "21 Questions" may have been a love song, most of the other tracks on "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" were much more hard-hitting, telling the story of the rapper's previous life as a drug dealer and how he was shot nine times and lived to tell the tale.

The album turns 20 on February 6.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

jonathan hodges
1d ago

It goes to say that its 50 cents album. He should decide what should stay and what goes. 21 questions 🤔 is still popping in 2023. 50 cents is a Storyteller, that what separate some Artist.You have to be Believable.

Reply
2
Zero Dawn
1d ago

Dre should have been smart enough to know that you need a song for the women or less your album not gonna sell

Reply(1)
3
Related
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Black Enterprise

50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.

Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Insider

Insider

744K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy