ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Rugby-Jones plots league raids to bolster Wallabies

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVo9t_0kHEI4kF00

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Newly-installed Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is looking to reverse the talent drain from Australian rugby union and bring back former schoolboy internationals who defected to rugby league.

Jones, who was sacked by England in December, replaced Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach on Monday in a shock move by Rugby Australia only eight months before the World Cup.

In his first stint as Australia coach from 2001 to 2005, Jones brought in backs Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri and Mat Rogers from rugby league in a high profile recruitment drive.

Without disclosing any specific names, Jones said he would be looking to do something similar for the Wallabies this time around.

“There’s a definite priority in there, the first thing we want to do is retain all the talent in rugby then secondly we want to recruit back the guys who were in rugby and went to league,” he said in an interview with Channel 9 from London.

Rugby union has fallen on hard times in Australia in recent years, limiting its attraction to talented youngsters, but there is no shortage of players in Australia’s National Rugby League who played the game at schoolboy level.

One of the brightest young talents in the league, Joseph Sua’alii, played Rugby Sevens for Australia, for example, while his Sydney Roosters teammate Angus Crichton played for Australian schoolboys in 2013-14.

While such recruitment would probably have to be a long-term plan looking forward to the 2027 World Cup on home soil, Jones reiterated his belief that there was already enough talent in the Wallabies squad to win this year’s tournament in France.

Australia won the World Cup twice in the 1990s and reached the final under Jones in 2003, but bowed out in the quarter-finals at the 2019 edition and are currently ranked sixth in the world.

“First mission is to win the World Cup, that’s the first prize and we haven’t won that for a while,” Jones added.

“If you can’t improve a team in a week, you can’t coach, so I’ve got more than a week, I’ve got about 13 weeks.”

Jones expressed surprise at the lack of public interest in the Wallabies when he came home with England for a test series last July and said he wanted to take his squad around the country to build it back up.

“I can still remember getting sacked as the Australian coach and thinking at that stage ‘what else is there to do?’,” he said. “To try and play a small part in getting Australian rugby the front foot, back on a front page it’s just too much to resist.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
ng-sportingnews.com

'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
BBC

Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer

Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff outshines Raducanu to win battle of the prodigies

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open, but not before the two prodigies offered fans a good glimpse of what the future of women's tennis could look like after an absorbing first clash.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland considered dropping older players

Warren Gatland says he considered dropping older players from his 2023 Six Nations squad, and ideally that process should have begun sooner. New skipper Ken Owens, 36, Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Leigh Halfpenny and recalled Rhys Webb, both 34, are in the squad. Coach Gatland was asked if he had...
The Guardian

Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan

Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
The Independent

Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
WVNews

Norway soccer leader who confronted Qatar seeks top UEFA job

GENEVA (AP) — The Norwegian official who made her reputation in soccer politics with a speech in Doha last year criticizing World Cup host Qatar is seeking to join the UEFA executive committee. Lise Klaveness, one of the few women presidents of a national soccer federation, is standing as...
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy