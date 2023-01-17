Read full article on original website
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
iheart.com
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
owlcation.com
"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths
How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
petapixel.com
Negatives Containing Rare Photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Discovered
Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising have been discovered on rolls of film belonging to a Polish firefighter. They are the only photos of the Jewish resistance not taken by the Nazi perpetrators. The uprising took place in 1943 and was the single biggest revolt by Jews during World...
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
The Jewish Press
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
The Jewish Press
Antifa is Coming to Israel
In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
AOL Corp
‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92
At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world. But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
The Jewish Press
Łódź Tenement Renovation Reveals Treasure Trove of Jewish Artifacts Buried in 1939
A treasure that had been buried under the fence in the yard behind the building at 23 Północna Street in Łódź since 1939, was unearthed last Hanukkah, the Polish news website Fakt reported last week. Fragments of the Talmud, elements of costumes, Hanukkah menorahs, Shabbat candlesticks, cigarette cases, perfume bottles, and a huge collection of everyday household objects were found. It’s the largest discovery of its kind in the city that used to be Poland’s second-largest Jewish center before WW2.
New photographs of Warsaw Ghetto found in family collection
Warsaw’s Jewish history museum on Wednesday presented a group of photographs taken in secret during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943, some of which have never been seen before, that were recently discovered in a family collection.The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews described the discovery of negatives with some 20 never-seen images as important discovery.The photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter, Zbigniew Leszek Grzywaczewski, as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the uprising of 1943. As the Germans burned down the ghetto, they called in Polish firefighters to keep the flames...
The Jewish Press
The Jewish Exile To Mauritius
The story of the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews during the Shoah to various remote and often hostile countries around the world is both generally unknown to the public and an understudied area of Holocaust studies, which are invariably Eurocentric. This is the all-but- forgotten story of the 3,500 Jews who, after escaping Hitler and arriving in Eretz Yisrael, were exiled by the British and imprisoned on the island of Mauritius, a remote British colony in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.
