Bucks County, PA

Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via Condé Nast Traveler

A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler.

Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.

With two bedrooms, a lovely patio area, and walking distance to all that the town has to offer, the home has a starting price of $292 per night through the vacation getaway website.

The town is divided from Bucks County by a walkable bridge, so visitors to the are will get the best of both worlds when they come to stay at their highly-regarded vacation spot.

Read more about the Lambertville home at Condé Nast Traveler.

