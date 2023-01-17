Here’s How Bucks County Ranked for Employment, Wages of Fitness and Sports Centers Last Year

Image via iStock

The county's numbers show its rate of employment and wages for employees in the industry.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has calculated how all counties in the country rank for wellness, and Bucks County’s numbers are now available.

The government bureau was able to gather the information in order to show which counties prioritize the employment and the pay of employees at wellness centers.

“Location quotients are the ratio of an industry’s employment share or average wage in an area to its national share or average wage,” the bureau said.

“For example, an industry with 6 percent of county employment and 2 percent of national employment would have a location quotient in that county of 6/2 = 3. A location quotient greater than 1 means the industry has a higher share of area employment than the national average.”

Here are the numbers for Bucks County:

Employment location quotient: 1.65

Employment: 1,848

Average weekly wage: $472

Read more about the how the county treats its wellness employees at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.