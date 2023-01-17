Read full article on original website
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week
Gas prices are up slightly, on average, this week in metro areas around the U.S. as Americans settle in from the busy holiday travel season. A gallon of regular gas was $3.33 on average Tuesday, January 17, up several cents from $3.28 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 17. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Construction company says illegal dumping charges baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged...
USCGC Tahoma returns to Newport after 50-day Caribbean Sea Patrol
The crew of the USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) returned to their home port in Newport, Rhode Island, Jan. 16, following a 50-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area said in a release. Tahoma patrolled the south Florida Straits in support of Homeland Security Task Force –...
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
Yes, we’ve had a few cold days lately, but nothing like the frigid air we saw 81 years ago today. On January 17, 1942, the temperature reached -28°F in Richmond, RI. (Note: A -25°F temperature reading was recorded at T.F. Greene Airport on February 5, 1996 where official readings are kept.) Meanwhile, the lowest reading in balmy Newport was -9°F in 1982. Perfect for a stroll on the beach.
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. State and local officials, including Governor McKee and members...
Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period
A wide range of topics, from television production to dressmaking to cocktails to music, will be explored in the winter edition of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s ongoing Gilded Age Lecture Series. The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and...
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 18 – 22
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Wednesday, January 18 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards. 5 pm: Snack and Chat with Legislators – Rep. Cortvriend, Rep. McGaw, Sen. Ujifusa...
Audition Alert: Theatre By The Sea seeking Equity and Non-Equity Adult Performers for 2023 Summer Season
Wakefield, RI – Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea announced today that it will be holding local auditions for its 2023 summer season for Equity and Non-Equity Adult performers. The theater is seeking strong male and female-identifying actors, singers, and dancers who are available for all rehearsal and performance dates.
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Another in a series of popular jukebox musicals is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through Sunday, January 22. Jagged Little Pill is a compelling story inspired by the groundbreaking 1995 Alanis Morissette album of the same name. The Tony and Grammy-award-winning production is stylish, entertaining, and thought-provoking. It’s a five-star show – highly recommended!
Rep. Carson launches 2023 Constituent Survey
Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released her 2023 constituent survey, which will be available online until January 26. The survey covers a range of topics including housing, the economy, education, the environment, and more. Carson said, “I love talking to my constituents in person and getting a feel...
Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents
Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until Feb. 9 to apply for nearly $290,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. “These grants focus on serving the distinct needs of the residents of these communities. This is an opportunity for nonprofits to...
Town of Middletown looks into Bike & Pedestrian Board
Emily Tessier wants Middletown to pay closer attention to bicycle and pedestrian safety. The new Town Councilwoman proposed the creation of a Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee at the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night in Town Hall, a request approved unanimously by her colleagues. Tessier said those duties have...
City of Newport looking for residents to serve on Boards and Commissions
The City of Newport is currently accepting applications for various Boards and Commissions. “Newport may be a world-renowned destination, but we’re also a diverse community that depends on an actively engaged citizenry,” a press release from the City of Newport states. “Our City’s Boards and Commissions play a vital role in our civic life and are a crucial element in our municipal government”.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Raven
Meet your new best friend, Raven – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Raven is a 4-year-and-7-month-old female mixed breed. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Raven;. Raven is a sweetheart...
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is set to play Indian Ranch on July 9
Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 21, at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 27th for just $20.
Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts
The Newport String Project today announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.
