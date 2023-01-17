Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Clearly hampered Nadal loses in 2nd round of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A clearly hurting Rafael Nadal lost his second-round match at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday, abruptly ending his title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. It was not immediately clear what was bothering the 35-year-old Spaniard, but he pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald. The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline, then left the court for a medical timeout. Up in the stands, his wife wiped away tears. Nadal returned to play, but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self. AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Four Schedule featuring Djokovic, Zverev, Fritz and Kokkinakis v Murray
The 2023 Australian Open continues with a packed day four that will see Andy Murray take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in an excellent matchup that will be the most interesting one of the day. Besides that match we'll see plenty of other interesting matchup but the one between Kokkinakis and Murray...
Sporting News
Andy Murray blows up over 'disrespectful' 4am Australian Open finish
Andy Murray has blown up over the 'disrespectful' nature of Thursday night's 4am finish at the Australian Open, urging organisers to change it for all involved. In the second round clash Aussie hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis, Murray came back to win a five-hour and 45-minute epic 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5 on Margaret Court Arena.
Andy Murray’s record-setting 11 comebacks from two sets down to win
Andy Murray recovered from two sets down to win a match for a record 11th time in his extraordinary career in a late-night finish at the Australian Open.Murray’s second-round comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis took him past Roger Federer, Boris Becker and Aaron Krickstein for most singles wins having trailed by two sets to love.Here, the PA news agency looks back at his previous efforts.2006 Davis Cup – def. Andy Ram 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-2 6-3A 19-year-old Murray surprisingly dropped the first two sets to world number 662 Andy Ram of Israel in a Davis Cup tie played back in...
atptour.com
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
