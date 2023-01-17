ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

cw39.com

Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
RIDGELAND, MS
960 The Ref

Former NFL star arrested on alleged kidnapping charges

JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL star Jerrell Powe has been arrested in Mississippi after an alleged kidnapping, according to police. Jail records from the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi show that 35-year-old Powe was arrested on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by the Ridgeland Police Department and charged with kidnapping.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dixie National kicks off with mule competition

JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

UMMC to operate Mississippi Burn Center on Jackson campus

JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has established the Mississippi Burn Center on its main Jackson campus. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the hospital's request to establish and operate the burn center, which UMMC officials said elevates UMMC's commitment to serve Mississippians in need of burn care.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
mississippiscoreboard.com

EJ PAYMON HAS 25 POINTS AND 23 REBOUNDS, LEADS DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION RAYMOND TO 73-70 OVERTIME WIN OVER MHSAA CLASS 6A BILOXI

CLINTON – Raymond’s 6-foot-9 sophomore EJ Paymon – rated the No. 1 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2025 by ESPN – had 25 points, 23 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to lead the defending MHSAA Class 4A state champion Rangers over MHSAA Class 6A Biloxi 73-70 in overtime Monday night in the Rumble in the South tournament at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.
BILOXI, MS
WAPT

2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road. According to the Hinds County coroner, William D. Wood, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators said officers responded to the scene after a concerned...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Madison County teen dies in weekend crash

Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS

