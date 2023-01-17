RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.

