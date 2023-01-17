Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
Former NFL star arrested on alleged kidnapping charges
JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL star Jerrell Powe has been arrested in Mississippi after an alleged kidnapping, according to police. Jail records from the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi show that 35-year-old Powe was arrested on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by the Ridgeland Police Department and charged with kidnapping.
WLBT
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury. Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith. Smith, fighting...
Jackson police investigate two separate fatal shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson are investigating two deadly shootings that recently occurred in the city. According to Officer Sam Brown, one of the shootings happened in 3100 block of Charleston Avenue. The victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect who has been identified as Christopher Johnson. Johnson allegedly shot the victim and fled […]
WAPT
Dixie National kicks off with mule competition
JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Tap here for pictures...
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
WAPT
UMMC to operate Mississippi Burn Center on Jackson campus
JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has established the Mississippi Burn Center on its main Jackson campus. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the hospital's request to establish and operate the burn center, which UMMC officials said elevates UMMC's commitment to serve Mississippians in need of burn care.
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
Sheriff: Mississippi woman charged with murder of husband. Another suspect arrested in shooting.
A Mississippi woman has been charged with killing her husband. WLBT News reports that Natasha McDaniel, 38, was taken into custody by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Mays, 45, has also been arrested in connection with the incident on Jan. 15. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods told WLBT...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
mississippiscoreboard.com
EJ PAYMON HAS 25 POINTS AND 23 REBOUNDS, LEADS DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION RAYMOND TO 73-70 OVERTIME WIN OVER MHSAA CLASS 6A BILOXI
CLINTON – Raymond’s 6-foot-9 sophomore EJ Paymon – rated the No. 1 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2025 by ESPN – had 25 points, 23 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to lead the defending MHSAA Class 4A state champion Rangers over MHSAA Class 6A Biloxi 73-70 in overtime Monday night in the Rumble in the South tournament at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.
WLBT
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you. Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters is now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000. The Canton estate boasts 5,346-square-feet and the property includes over...
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WAPT
2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
WLBT
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
WAPT
Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road. According to the Hinds County coroner, William D. Wood, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators said officers responded to the scene after a concerned...
WAPT
Madison County teen dies in weekend crash
Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
