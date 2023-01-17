After 50 Years of Helping Her Fellow Residents, Executive Director of Doylestown Health Clinic to Retire

Image via Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic

The director has devoted decades to helping local residents in their health journeys.

A leader in the Bucks County health and wellness community has announced her retirement after decades of helping others. Michele Haddon wrote about the figure for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Sally Fabian-Oresic, the executive director of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic, is retiring after 50 years of service to the Bucks County community. The clinic has been offering healthcare services since its inception, aiding those who struggle to get needed medical treatments from traditional centers.

“She has led the clinic with a clear focus on improving the health of our patients and approached her work with compassion and a collaborative spirit,” the board of the clinic said.

“We are very grateful that she’s put the clinic on a great path to ensure our important work continues.”

Fabian-Oresic had previously worked for the Bucks County Department of Health for nearly three decades before she joined the Doylestown-based center.

