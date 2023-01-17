Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: body identified — KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ARREST SUBJECT AFTER MULTIPLE COUNTIES PURSUIT
***UPDATE*** (January 19, 2023) The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London has positively identified the victim in this investigation and the next of kin has been notified. The victim has been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53 years old of Huntington, WV. This case remains under investigation By Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wbontv.com
KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit
What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
wftgam.com
KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts
Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman. Kentucky State Police are looking for 29 year old Alexandria Laine Logan. Logan is wanted on multiple warrants, including the fraudulent use of a credit card. She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches...
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges
A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges
A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
lakercountry.com
More than 7,000 vehicles went through Russell Springs Christmas light display
More than 7,000 vehicles went through the Russell Springs Christmas Light display at the city park in December and January, according to Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas. Thomas spoke to WJRS News and gave an update on the turnout from the display.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
Comments / 0