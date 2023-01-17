Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO