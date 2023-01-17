ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

parents should always be involved they are our children...perhaps the educational systems has forgotten who the customer is.....us the parents and taxpayers

Related
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

School districts cancel classes due to winter storm

Several school districts across Colorado canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. The following was the full list of closings on Wednesday morning:ACADEMY OF CHARTER SCHOOLS - WESTMINSTER: Closed TodayACCELERATED SCHOOLS: Closed TodayACTION CENTER: Closed...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023

All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
GREELEY, CO
coloradosun.com

Guns in schools are up, and Denver superintendent says violence is his top concern

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero recalled standing in September by the bedside of an East High School student who’d been shot in the face. The bullet had pierced the teenager’s cheek and exited through his ear. He couldn’t speak, but he wrote something down.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE

