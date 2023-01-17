ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svyKX_0kHEFbzA00

BUCHAREST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A NATO surveillance plane arrived in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity.

The plane, the first to be deployed, landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later in the day and on Wednesday. They are due to stay for several weeks.

NATO announced last week it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, where they will start reconnaissance flights solely over NATO territory.

"In the context of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, NATO will monitor military activity on the eastern flank with the help of AWACS aircraft," Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Facebook.

NATO has boosted its air presence in eastern Europe and the Baltics since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, using fighter jets, surveillance planes and tankers.

The aircraft deployed to Romania belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft usually based in Germany. They can detect other aircraft hundreds of kilometres away, NATO said.

"As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO’s resolve to protect and defend every inch of Allied territory," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a Jan. 12 statement on the deployment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Daily Beast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
TheDailyBeast

Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’

Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
navalnews.com

Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea

This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy