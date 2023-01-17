ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
WFAE.org

Banks point to another sign of a possible recession

Here’s a sign the economy could be getting more unstable. Executives at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase shared their thoughts on the state of the economy during recent quarterly earnings calls, and banks say they’re seeing customers starting to spend less. For more, we...
