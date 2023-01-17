Wednesday turns out precipitation free over the state for the daytime hours, but clouds will be thickening, especially this afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of our next weather system that will bring moisture overnight tonight through midday tomorrow. Rains start near to shortly after sunset in far western and SW Ohio, spreading northeast across the rest of the state through the overnight and midday tomorrow. Rain totals for the event will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of the state. Colder air starts to blast i tomorrow afternoon, but we expect precipitation to be done before that cold air arrives. However, as we move into the Thursday night timeframe, we see a second batch of wrap around moisture coming across the state in the cold air, meaning we have to allow for some wet snowflakes to develop in NW Ohio, and far northern tier counties near the Lake Erie shoreline. The snowflakes are not triggering concern about accumulation. The map below shows the precipitation spread from the frontal passage tonight through tomorrow early afternoon.

