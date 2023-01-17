Read full article on original website
newsnet5
FORECAST: Scattered Rain and Wet Snow Tonight
CLEVELAND — Our thunderstorm threat has moved out of the area. Gusty winds above 40 mph are still possible tonight as colder air rushes in behind the cold front. Scattered rain showers are likely and could mix with some wet snow after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s by sunrise.
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight
Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 18, 2023
Wednesday turns out precipitation free over the state for the daytime hours, but clouds will be thickening, especially this afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of our next weather system that will bring moisture overnight tonight through midday tomorrow. Rains start near to shortly after sunset in far western and SW Ohio, spreading northeast across the rest of the state through the overnight and midday tomorrow. Rain totals for the event will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of the state. Colder air starts to blast i tomorrow afternoon, but we expect precipitation to be done before that cold air arrives. However, as we move into the Thursday night timeframe, we see a second batch of wrap around moisture coming across the state in the cold air, meaning we have to allow for some wet snowflakes to develop in NW Ohio, and far northern tier counties near the Lake Erie shoreline. The snowflakes are not triggering concern about accumulation. The map below shows the precipitation spread from the frontal passage tonight through tomorrow early afternoon.
woay.com
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
Strong winds Thursday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio as cold front slams the area
(WOWK) The region will see very warm temperatures on Thursday, well into the mid 60s for afternoon highs despite morning rain. The wind will be strong, up around or higher than 30 miles per hour at times early and again toward the evening. See the slide show below for an idea of wind speeds through […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio is reporting thousands of customers without power in Delaware and Franklin counties. View...
High winds leave thousands without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather has brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 3,920 customers were still without power at 9:31 p.m. The majority of outages today occurred in Montgomery County with more than 11,000 customers without power throughout the day. To see what areas […]
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Ohio’s Coldest January on Record
The climate of Ohio is continental, with cold winters and warm, humid summers. It is affected by maritime tropical air masses that bring summer heat and humidity but can also produce mild winter days. Hot and dry air masses can also affect the state, creating Ohio’s record high temperature of 113 degrees F on July 21, 1934.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
wchsnetwork.com
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
Farm and Dairy
Report hemlock woolly adelgids to ODNR
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids, insects that can threaten hemlock forests. HWA are tiny aphid-like insects...
AAA explains January’s jump in gas prices
The average price for regular gas in Ohio one month ago was $2.910 compared to Jan. 19's average of $3.449, according to data from AAA. That's more than a 50-cent increase.
WLWT 5
River otters spotted frolicking in water at Ohio nature preserve
RAVENNA, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff members captured a magical scene at one of the nature preserves. ODNR said several river otters were spotted frolicking through the water at Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve last week. According to ODNR, river otters are native to Ohio...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
clevelandwater.com
Boil Advisory Issued for Customers in Brunswick
Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County. BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER. Due to a large water main break and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17,...
