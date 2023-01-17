Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
New & Awesome Photos of the International Bridge in Madawaska, Maine
The Maine Department of Transportation shared some photos of the progress on the new Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge. The new bridge runs diagonally across the St. John River and when finished, will be almost twice as long as the original bridge. The work started in September of 2021 and it is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Tractor-Trailer Crashes on Route 1A in Mars Hill
Police and paramedics responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill Monday afternoon as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet led to hazardous road conditions. The rig reportedly went off the road around 1:00 p.m. and crashed into some trees. We have no official word...
Caribou Competitor Advances After Exciting Finish at the Elks Hoop Shoot
Jackson Holdsworth from Caribou is on his way to the state competition after an exciting victory at the Elks Hoop Shoot on Sunday at the James Doughty School. Holdsworth and Brody Woodworth from Mars hill were tied at the end of regulation for the district free throw title for the 8-9 boys' division. They each had made 22 out of 25 shots. In the tie-breaker, Holdsworth went 18 for 20 while Woodworth ended with 17 out of 20 shots.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
wagmtv.com
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
wagmtv.com
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
wabi.tv
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
foxbangor.com
