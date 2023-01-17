ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pseudomutuality': Why it takes so long to spot narcissistic abuse

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Unmet childhood needs, child abuse has severe consequences for a womans soul, which seems to be trapped in a cage.

Why is narcissistic abuse difficult to recognize?

Often times, it's hard for people on the outside to spot the toxic behaviors of a narcissist because of "pseudomutuality," a façade of happiness and perfection projected onto the public in order to hide the manipulation and continue the abuse privately.

"It's a great way to keep the victims confused about what is really true," says Alexandra Skinner Walsh , licensed mental health counselor and founder of The M.A.D. Therapy who helps survivors of abuse. "They might not feel genuinely connected, safe or unconditional loved, but others tell them they are, leaving them wondering: What's really true?"

On the outside, a narcissistic parent may embody the role of a perfect parent, only to pit siblings against each other with no conflict resolution. A romantic partner may post heartwarming photos on social media while privately engaging in verbal abuse and isolating behaviors .

What seems like a unified front can be riddled with chaos and dysfunction. And because this reality is hidden from the public, experts say pseudomutuality is an effective technique to prevent victims from seeking help – or being believed when they do so.

"It's the ultimate form of gaslighting… not to be confused with the normal, subtle differences between public and private (life) that occur within all families," says Shannon Thomas , trauma therapist and author of "Healing from Hidden Abuse." "What they are told about the family or person does not align whatsoever with their lived experience…This often leads to psychological abuse out of the view of others."

How do I know if someone is a narcissist: Here's what it is – and what it isn't

What is pseudomutuality? How to spot emotional manipulation in your family, relationships

In a healthy relationship, boundaries and clear communication are crucial. There is freedom to make mistakes and grow as individuals, and people are allowed to have other relationships outside the family.

With pseudomutuality, however, this is not the case. The American Psychological Association (APA) defines the clinical term as "a family relationship that has a superficial appearance of mutual openness and understanding although in fact the relationship is rigid and depersonalizing." The term can also be applied to romantic partners.

Are you an 'echoist'?: Some people are prone to narcissistic, emotionally abusive relationships. Is this you?

Common signs of pseudomutuality include:

  • Lack of boundaries: Victims, in the family or relationship, are discouraged from keeping secrets or deviating from the narcissist's expectations, because boundaries are seen as a threat to their control.
  • Emotional manipulation: such as gaslighting , projection and isolation.
  • Rigid enmeshment : Individuals are expected to uphold a public image of cohesion and happiness with the narcissist. Speaking out is typically met with punishment, such as insults or smear campaigns.

'Baiting': Narcissists use this tactic to convince you that you're the problem. What is it?

The cost of living with pseudomutuality

Often times, pseudomutuality is so effective that it takes years, sometimes decades, for victims to realize they were living under the control of a narcissist. This is because pseudomutuality is an intentional strategy to control victims and the way they're perceived, Walsh says.

"If a family looks connected, close and united, the outside isn't going to look any further to see what is happening under the surface of it all," Walsh says, adding that it "protects the narcissist from being revealed to the outside world."

What is 'hoovering'?: The emotional manipulation tactic narcissists use to win back their exes

But experts warn that living in constant chaos and dysfunction can lead to long-term mental health consequences, such as a lack of self-awareness, indecisiveness, inability to express emotions and low self-esteem. It can also impact future romantic relationships by struggling to find authentic connections.

Can narcissists change?: We talked to diagnosed narcissists who claim they have

How to deal with a narcissist

It is notoriously difficult to leave a narcissist, whether it be a former significant other or a family member. But experts say with more awareness, there are ways to break out of the cycle.

  • Be aware of warning signs: Ask yourself, "Am I allowed to have my own goals and opinions, or relationships outside of this one?" "How do they react if I express being hurt or upset?"
  • Trust your instinct: If things do not add up to expectations, Thomas recommends being truthful with yourself  in order to gain independence from the manipulative environment.
  • Familiarize yourself with manipulation tactics : such as hoovering , baiting and negging.
  • Education on what a healthy vs. unhealthy relationship looks like: Know that healthy relationships will resolve conflicts peacefully and are characterized with respect and compromise.
  • Prepare for negative responses: If you attempt to leave the narcissist, conflict and and scapegoating are common responses, Walsh warns. But it's important to be prepared to navigate these challenges while gradually disengaging.
  • Set boundaries with gray rocking: or boring the narcissist by being as unresponsive as possible. Those who are co-parenting after separation may want to opt for a slight variation called yellow rocking, which involves "the infusion of a little more emotion in communication."
  • Seek support online or local support groups for survivors of narcissistic abuse: by seeking out a trusted friend, family friend or professional therapist.

What is 'gray rocking'?: How to set boundaries with the narcissist in your life.

What it's like to divorce a narcissist: One woman's battle with post-separation abuse

them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Alisha Starr

Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior

A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
