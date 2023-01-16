ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

How BART Plans To Discipline Director Who Made Racist Comment

The BART Board of Directors will soon decide how to discipline a member who apologized for using racist language in a board meeting—a first for the transit governing body. A decision on punishment for director John McPartland will be up for a vote at Thursday’s regular meeting. It will be the first time a BART director is formally censured, said Board President Janice Li.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Film Examines Rose Pak’s ‘Incredible Power’ in San Francisco

After six years of making, a new documentary about the late Chinatown activist Rose Pak is set to debut in coming months. The film’s production team announced the milestone at a screening for the trailer hosted Wednesday night in San Francisco. Named “Rally,” the documentary explores Pak’s activism by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF’s Only Georgian Restaurant Is a Love Letter Written on Cheesy Bread

For decades, North Beach and Chinatown have been adjacent dining destinations for pizza and dumplings. Next month, Cheeseboat opens at Grant and Columbus avenues, offering the best of both culinary worlds. The twist? It’s neither Italian nor Chinese; San Francisco’s only Georgian restaurant will bring a taste of the Black Sea and the Caucasus to this diverse neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Winds Down Free Covid Testing Sites

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is permanently closing the Alemany Covid-19 Testing Site at 100 Alemany Blvd. on Jan. 31 in line with what the agency says is declining demand for the site’s testing services. The department says that 29% of people served by the testing site...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Drain Mom Miss Drizzle Seeks ‘Drain Daddy’ as Co-Parent

The mother of an adopted San Francisco drain has posted flyers around her neighborhood seeking a “drain daddy” to co-parent with. As storms pounded the Bay Area, San Franciscans adopted storm drains to relieve the city of flooding and have a little fun while they were at it—with silly names like “Lana Del Drain.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Bottom-Wiggling’ San Francisco Swan, Blanche, Has Died

Blanche, the swan who captured the hearts of generations of visitors to the Palace of Fine Arts, has died at age 28, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced Wednesday. Blanche passed away Jan. 12 at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired in July 2022 after a...
SONOMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Federal Labor Board Accuses Bay Area Starbucks of Threatening Unionizing Workers

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a federal agency that enforces labor law, filed a complaint against Starbucks for unfair labor practices targeting workers at a location in San Pablo in the East Bay. The complaint alleges that workers at the location at 14330 San Pablo Ave. were threatened by...
sfstandard.com

Photos: California Sees Almost 600 Landslides in Under 3 Weeks

The Golden State has seen almost 600 landslides since Dec. 30, the California Geological Survey said Tuesday. With the state battered by heavy rains, high winds and snow, landslides have hit parts of the Bay Area, Central California and Southern California the hardest. Giant sinkholes have appeared in roads as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

10 Places To Drink This Trending French Aperitif

These days, it seems like the best place to find your go-to drink is on television. In October, House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy had cocktailians bubbling about the Negroni Sbagliato. With the release of the second season of The White Lotus, we shifted our collective attention to the aperol spritz. Now, as the self-described “booze columnist” Jason Wilson wrote in a recent installment of his Substack, Everyday Drinking, the cocktail du jour is the Kir Royale, thanks to the new season of the expat rom-com Emily in Paris.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters

A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy