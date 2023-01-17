Read full article on original website
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
Economic Development Meeting In Oglesby To Focus On Passenger Rail Proposal
One of the bigger stories to come out of 2022 was a new movement to have passenger rail connecting Peoria to Chicago with stops in Starved Rock Country. An update on that proposal will come Thursday, February 23rd at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. Guest speakers are lined up to talk about the passenger rail project as part of a economic development meeting hosted by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant
STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
House fire Wednesday night on Bloomington’s west side
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
La Salle Man Has Growing List Of Domestic Battery Charges
A man who has been in and out of Ottawa courtrooms for domestic battery is allegedly at it again. Deputies from La Salle County on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Kirby of La Salle for aggravated domestic battery along with violating his bond conditions. The new domestic battery charge relates to an alleged crime committed earlier this month in rural Peru.
Dog Thought to Have Died in December Barn Fire Reunited With Illinois Family
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. An Illinois family has reunited with their dog that had been lost since a barn fire occurred on their property in early December. Ollie, a German shepherd/golden retriever mix, was...
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
Ottawa Council Seeking Additional $1.5 Million In Loans To Complete Pool
A new city pool is coming along in Ottawa but not without an increased price tag. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem admitted the new Riordan pool on Norris Drive is gonna gonna cost a little more than they bargained for, $1.5 million more. Originally 5 million, it's now gonna cost more than $6 million. But there's no turning back, the project was already bonded and Vissering Construction is already at work.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Media Release- Lights On- 1-18-22
Bloomington, IL - On Tuesday, 11/17/2023, Country Financial agents, City of Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, CEO of Lights On! Don Samuel, Manager of the Bloomington Walmart Michael Holleman, local community members, and members of the Bloomington Police Department were present for a press conference to unveil the Lights On! program in Bloomington.
Water main work closes Washington Community High School
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected. The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is...
ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza
AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
