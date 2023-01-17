ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt

By Katherine Lane
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.

Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria City firefighters first responded at 12:30 a.m. to a motorhome engulfed in flames on the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. Officials reported they put the fire out in twenty minutes and that there was no spread to the nearby buildings.

Three people were found inside the RV, and ambulances took them to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

