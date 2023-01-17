French soccer president targeted by sexual harassment probe

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “sexual harassment” and “moral harassment” targeting French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals. It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graët of improper conduct over several years, saying he only was interested in her sexually. Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graët repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

