ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

French soccer president targeted by sexual harassment probe

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsG6h_0kHEDKFL00

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “sexual harassment” and “moral harassment” targeting French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals. It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graët of improper conduct over several years, saying he only was interested in her sexually. Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graët repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Romanian authorities seize nearly $4 million in assets from Andrew Tate in alleged human trafficking, rape investigation

(CNN) --   (CNN) -- Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape.Roughly 18 million lei, equivalent to $3,942,700, has been seized, the country's Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ANABI) said in a press release on SaturdayAmong the 29 seized assets are motor vehicles, luxury watches and sums of money in several different currencies, ANABI said.The seizures were carried out on orders from prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and...
France 24

France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali

France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy