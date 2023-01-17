ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

By Associated Press
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Rob0_0kHEDEwz00

If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he'll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay's up-and-down season Monday night.

Brady won't be returning home to the Bay Area for a rematch against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. He may be going home for good, however.

The 45-year-old, five-time Super Bowl MVP already retired once after last season only to return 40 days later. He said he'll take more time to make his decision this time around.

"It'll be one day at a time, truly," Brady said.

Brady waved his cap to the crowd as he jogged off the field for perhaps the final time and stopped to kiss his parents before heading into the tunnel.

Before leaving the podium, Brady thanked reporters, saying: "Hopefully, you know, I love this organization. It's a great place to be and thank you everybody for welcoming me. ... Very grateful for the respect and hopefully I gave the same thing back to you guys."

Brady had been 7-0 against Dallas before this game, including a 19-3 road win in Week 1.

Though he was only sacked twice, the Cowboys pressured him into several throwaways and forced a bunch of ill-advised passes.

He threw a career-most 66 passes, completing 35 of them for 351 yards, two TDs and one interception. Brady had 65 attempts for New England against San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2012.

After the Buccaneers went three-and-out on their first two possessions, Brady led a long drive before things fell apart.

On first down from the Cowboys 22, Brady rolled to his right and had open field in front of him but threw incomplete across his body into quadruple coverage in the left corner of the end zone. A few plays later from the Cowboys 5, Brady threw the ball up for grabs in the back of the end zone where the closest player was Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who made the pick.

"Not the way we wanted to end it but we didn't deserve it," Brady said. "Give them credit. They played a good game, made a lot more plays than we did."

Brady hadn't been shut out in the first half of playoff game since his first one in 2001, the Tuck Rule game on Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots rallied to beat the Raiders in that game.

Brady and the Bucs (8-10) had no chance for a comeback against Dallas (13-5). Parsons and Co. dominated Brady from start to finish.

"It was typical of the way we played all year, inefficient in the pass game, not very good in the run game, so it's hard to beat good teams like that," Brady said.

The Bucs finally found the end zone when Brady connected with Julio Jones on a 30-yard TD pass right before the end of the third quarter. But Tampa's defense gave a TD right back and the Bucs couldn't score after reaching the Cowboys 2 on their next drive.

Brady's worst playoff loss was 33-14 to the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 10, 2010. This one came close.

It was a tumultuous season personally for Brady. His marriage to Gisele Bündchen ended when they announced in October that their divorce was finalized. He had the first losing season of his 23-year career, though the Buccaneers won the woeful NFC South and earned the No. 4 seed.

Brady is set to become a free agent, so he could choose to continue his unprecedented career with another team. There will be plenty of interest in a player who turns 46 in training camp next season.

The Buccaneers want him back if he continues to play. Linebacker Lavonte David said he'll wait a few weeks before recruiting him.

Brady showed he has plenty left in the regular season despite playing behind an injury-depleted offensive line and without star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired in the offseason. He broke his own NFL record for completions in a single season with 490, led the NFC with 4,694 yards and had 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Brady owns nearly every NFL passing record, has won more championships than any player in the sport and is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not bad for a sixth-round draft pick.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com

WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future After Playoff Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced questions about his NFL future after his team's 31-14 playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16) night. Brady, 45, is set to become a free agent should he continue his playing career for a 24th season, following a 2022...
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury

The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy