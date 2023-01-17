ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU chief von der Leyen announces massive clean tech plan to fund green industry, stay competitive with US, China

EU chief von der Leyen announces massive clean tech plan to fund green industry, stay competitive with US, China.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

travelawaits.com

Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience

A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
Cheddar News

EU Outlines Plan at Davos for Clean Tech Future Boosted by Subsidies

"By Raf CasertThe European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her “Green Deal Industrial Plan” that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal of being climate neutral by 2050.“We know that we have a small window...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
gcaptain.com

South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia

By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
KRMG

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
qhubonews.com

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement about Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands’ visit.

President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House on Tuesday, January 17th to further deepen the historic ties between our two nations. As strong NATO Allies and global partners, the two leaders will reaffirm our shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will discuss our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression. The leaders will talk about a range of issues essential to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
