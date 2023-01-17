ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates, lawmakers to honor formerly incarcerated in push for parole reforms

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

ALBANY — Formerly incarcerated New Yorkers who are now making a difference in their communities will be honored Wednesday as advocates and lawmakers push for parole reforms.

Supporters of a pair of bills that would overhaul the state’s parole system will celebrate the accomplishments of those who have served time and are now making a positive impact as they gather at the State Capitol.

At the rally, state lawmakers will issue official proclamations to more than 30 of their formerly incarcerated constituents in recognition of their work and achievements post-prison, including mentoring young people, serving as HIV/AIDS peer counselors and addiction recovery specialists and running non-profits.

The planned action is part of a push for the passage of the Elder Parole and the Fair and Timely Parole bills, two long-sought measures that would streamline the parole process and make it easier for older inmates to become eligible for release.

“Truly, it’s an honor to be able to formally recognize the incredible work of so many formerly incarcerated New Yorkers, whose contributions often go unseen,” said Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), chair of the Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee. “Many of those receiving proclamations from their elected representatives experienced firsthand the failures of government policies for much of their lives.”

According to the state Corrections and Community Supervision Department, more than 4,700 people in state prisons are considered older adults , meaning they are 55 or older.

The Elder Parole bill would allow the state Board of Parole to conduct an evaluation for potential release for incarcerated people ages 55 and older who have already served 15 or more years.

Last year, the Vera Institute of Justice reported that its review of 168 Parole Board hearing transcripts showed that most people who come before the board show significant signs of rehabilitation .

Roughly 10,000 people a year appear before the Parole Board. About 60% of those people are denied parole.

In roughly 90% of those denials, the Vera report said, the board refuses parole at least in part based on the original crime or vague concerns about public safety.

Fair and Timely Parole would change the standards of parole, centering release on a person’s rehabilitation while incarcerated, not on the original crime.

Vanessa Santiago served 17 years in prison and now runs GIA — Gift it Away, Inc., a mutual aid organization that provides free furniture and more to people in need.

“I knew when I was released that I wanted to be an asset to my community and I haven’t looked back since,” said Santiago, who also serves as a Queens community leader for the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign. “Of course there have been challenges, but persistence breaks down resistance.

“I organize with the RAPP Campaign because there are so many incredible women in prison I left behind, leading anti-violence programs and women’s health programs and more, and I know they would do great work back home just like me if given the chance,” she added.

Backers of the bills argue that passage of the two bills together would be especially important for minority communities, since the overwhelming majority of prisoners in New York are Black or Latino.

“Currently and formerly incarcerated people have created some of the most effective anti-violence programs and victim awareness programs in our state, yet many are still languishing and dying behind bars with little or no hope of even being considered for release because of New York’s outdated parole laws,” said Jose Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
