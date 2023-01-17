Beef on Weck: A Western New York classic makes inroads around Orlando

The “Beef on Weck” is pictured at the Pinball Lounge in the Oviedo Bowling Center on Monday, January 9, 2023. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Posting a photo on the Beef on Weck Appreciation Society Facebook page is not for the thin-skinned. Its fans are very particular.

“Beef looks dry and tough.”

“Well, I’d eat the pickle at least.”

“The beef was cut WITH the grain instead of against ... fail.”

“If you even put a pickle on that people would lose their minds,” Matt Hinckley says, gesturing toward the sandwich on the bar at the Pinball Lounge , a colorful, local hang inside the Oviedo Bowling Center. Co-owner Kurt Van Zyl laughs as I dunk a dwindling half of the sando into a ramekin of jus.

The salt and caraway seeds crunch, the thin-sliced meat gives way, the roll — soggy but not overly so — does the job of balancing the sodium and lubricating the beef. Normally, horseradish would give it that sinus-opening whoof! but in his haste to host, Van Zyl left it off. That would not have played well on the Facebook page, but Hinckley, chef/owner of Hinckley’s Fancy Meats and me are chill. You can’t not be when you’re sitting at a bar amid the cacophony of several dozen pinball machines. On a Monday.

Rush blares. Then Kiss. Elvira flirts, affording those who lose that first ball too quickly a second chance.

Van Zyl is doing the same for fans who missed this Western New York sandwich when he ran it as a special last year. It’s a simple classic.

Beef, horseradish, jus and that all important Kimmelweck roll — studded with caraway and crunchy salt that flakes off as you lift it for a bite. There’s nothing green on this thing, though a pickle is acceptable on the side. Unlike the widely known Chicago dog or its ubiquitous hometown cousin, the Buffalo wing, the beef on weck is microregional. It’s an “if you know, you know,” kinda thing.

Hinckley, who was born in Niagara Falls and grew up in the Canadian border town of Lewiston, about 25 miles from Buffalo, knows.

“You can get them anywhere up there — they’re in gas station convenience stores — and we had them all the time. I didn’t realize that it was such a hyper-regional thing until I left.”

Hinckley moved to Orlando at 13 and estimates he didn’t have a beef on weck for 20 years, but while working in Alaska, he began doing a deep dive into sourdough.

“I saw a recipe for a Kimmelweck roll and it all came rushing back,” he says. “We were serving prime rib and I’d take whatever was leftover the next day, shave it, and do a beef on weck.”

Comparable to a kaiser roll, the Kimmelweck (which has several alternate spellings) is credited to a German baker in the Buffalo region who decided to top his rolls with kosher salt and caraway, creating a crunchy, flavorful crust. Some stories purport that a bar owner began serving them with his sandwiches in the hope they’d amp the thirst of his customers. Regardless, it is the weck that makes the sandwich legit.

Hinckley, who doctors up a rye kaiser roll from Orlando’s Old Hearth Bakery for his beef on weck, began serving it a couple of years back when the Bills made the playoffs.

“There’s so little to that sandwich — it’s beef, it’s horseradish, it’s bread, it’s the jus. But it’s its own thing. You can eat a roast beef sandwich with nothing on it and you wouldn’t think about the beef on weck. It’s the caraway and the horseradish and the crusty salt that makes it.”

Hinckley roasts the beef in house and eschews the jarred horseradish for rip-snorting fresh-grated root. He doesn’t do it on the side, either.

“It’s a sandwich with no vegetables,” he points out. “The fresh horseradish really cleans it up.”

Beef on weck was supposed to be a special at Hinckley’s but folks went wild for it and now he can’t take it off the menu. Hinckley marvels that even in Orlando’s summer heat, customers not only file in for the sandwich, sometimes alongside a beer from Buffalo’s Thin Man Brewing, but eat it outside in the sun.

“I want my knuckles to hurt from the cold when I’m eating this sandwich,” he jokes.

Van Zyl feels differently.

“I’ll eat it anytime,” he says.

He’s not from Buffalo, but his mother’s side of the family is, so summers were often spent in western New York, where he bonded with the beef on weck in classic joints like Anderson’s Frozen Custard.

“Wings are everywhere,” he notes, “but the beef on weck has always been more alluring. We’d see it sometimes in restaurants down here. My uncle made it at his house. But it was rare.”

A couple of years ago, a summer trip to Buffalo — “We ate our way around the city,” he says — sparked an idea.

Why not offer some of these things in the bowling alley?

“I mean, roast beef isn’t typical, but it does fit really well,” Van Zyl reasoned. It prompted “Western New York Food Month,” featuring beef on weck (Van Zyl, too, doctors up kaiser rolls with the necessaries), a Trash Plate (a take on Rochester’s famous Garbage Plate) and Sahlen’s Hot Dogs. But wait — there’s more.

Van Zyl has Loganberry. In the gun. Behind the bar.

Loganberry, an uncarbonated soft drink, is perhaps even more hyperlocal than the beef on weck, a sugary, pupil-dilating, berry-flavored punch that I’d never heard of before my yearlong stint in Buffalo and haven’t seen in the 30-plus years since.

“You’ll find it in pretty much any soda fountain in western New York,” he says, “but you can’t find it here at all.”

Alongside the beef on weck, it’s transportive. Odds are high that Van Zyl’s new wave of customers feels similarly.

“We never had much of a lunch crowd,” he notes. Things have changed, though. Van Zyl loves being able to offer them something that’s difficult to find.

“It’s always like a little treasure,” he says, noting that offering the beef on weck and other regional goodies feels similar to when he and his partner opened the Pinball Lounge.

“You couldn’t find anywhere to play,” he says. “And so we wanted to share our passion for this thing we loved.”

He’ll have it on the menu for at least the next month.

Hinckley — who’s since become “the beef on weck guy” for so many Central Floridians — believes it’s something special, too.

“There’s value in providing that for people,” he says. “The beef on weck is good in a way that’s comforting and nurturing and whole, not because it looks good in your Instagram feed. It’s sustenance. It’s nourishment. It’s comfort.”

Where to weck

A few joints to check out in your local pursuit of this beefy Buffalonian handheld.

Hinckley’s Fancy Meats: East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando, 786-671-1023; hinckleymeats.com

East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando, 786-671-1023; hinckleymeats.com Kitty O’Shea’s Irish Pub & Buffalo Bar: 8470 Palm Parkway in Orlando, 407-238-9769; kittyosheaspub.com

8470 Palm Parkway in Orlando, 407-238-9769; kittyosheaspub.com New York Beer Project: 9230 Miley Drive in Winter Garden, 407-798-8304; nybeerproject.com

9230 Miley Drive in Winter Garden, 407-798-8304; nybeerproject.com The Pinball Lounge: Oviedo Bowling Center, 376 E. Broadway St. in Oviedo, 407-495-2875; thepinballlounge.com

