Newsweek

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Newsweek

Newsweek

