ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November

By Brett Kast, David Kalman
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeVa9_0kHED0g400

A family is searching for answers in the disappearance of 19-year-old Trey Rogers.

Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.

“I need to hear his voice. I need to know he’s alright,” Rogers' older sister Courtney Wimbush said.

It’s been an agonizing seven weeks for Wimbush and her entire family after her younger brother went missing.

“He’s a person who laughed, always wanted to make people laugh, always wanted to make people smile," Wimbush said. "I miss that. I want my brother back. It’s hard.”

Rogers was last seen by his mom on Nov. 29 when she dropped him off on campus around 1:40 p.m. Wimbush says they later learned he walked in the back door then exited the front. His phone stopped sharing location and their calls went unanswered.

“He had stopped sharing the location but a couple hours later, his location came back on and it (phone) was discovered on the Belle Isle bridge,” Wimbush said.

His family says he left behind money and his ID, saying there was no indication he would leave or harm himself.

"A lot of people struggle with mental health, I don't think that he did. If he did, he did not show any signs of it,” Wimbush said.

Rogers worked at Amore Da Roma in Eastern Market. The restaurant has shared his picture multiple times on social media, calling him a "key employee," adding, “This is totally out of character for Tre! Great kid with a big heart!... He's a great kid and we are all very concerned for him! Please help to circulate this so that he can safely come home!"

“I can't sleep. When I think of him, I can't eat because I don't know if he’s hungry or sleeping somewhere warm,” Rogers' grandmother Margaret Rogers said. "If he see us, I pray to God he’ll call somebody and let us know he’s alright.”

As his family continues waiting for answers, they’ve been hard at work posting flyers near the campus and all across Belle Isle, hoping that any news comes soon.

“Its hurtful because we don't know, and the unknown is scary out here,” Wimbush said.

“If he just left because he wanted to, as long as we know he’s OK, we’ll be good," Margaret Rogers said. "We want him to know we love him dearly.”

If you have any information on this case, contact Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

The Detroit Police Department has a facebook page dedicated to all the missing person cases on Facebook .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia.  Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder still unsolved after woman killed the day after Christmas 2020 in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been more than two years since 18-year-old Casey Willis was shot and killed in Highland Park. She was sitting in her car with a friend outside his home on Cardoni Street near E. Nevada Street on Dec. 26, 2020, when someone shot her. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera, but the killer is still out there. Another person who was with the shooter also ran away when they opened fire.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
US 103.1

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl, 10, says mom told kids to lay down in field before they died of hypothermia

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old girl has shed more light on what happened in the hours before her brothers and mother were found dead in a field from hypothermia. According to WDIV-Detroit, the girl told police that her mother, Monica Cannady, 35, instructed her and her brothers, Kyle Milton, 9 and Malik Milton, 3 to lie down in the field and go to sleep.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit teen wins $600K from lottery ticket gifted by friend

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas.The Detroit teen, who chose to remain anonymous, said her friend purchased the Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket to "give me something as an early Christmas gift." The ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station on Van Dyke in Detroit."We looked the ticket over together and when we saw I'd won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down," she said. "We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn't believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news."The teen recently went to the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to save her winnings.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy