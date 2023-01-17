When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.

8 DAYS AGO