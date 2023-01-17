Read full article on original website
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu
What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
msn.com
Nicolas Cage will not join Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian': 'I'm not in the "Star Wars" family, I'm in the "Star Trek" family.'
Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too. It’s why...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date
One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
Collider
'Little Dixie': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
John Swab, the writer/director of grim and gritty crime dramas like Ida Red, Candy Land, and Body Brokers, is back with a new film, Little Dixie. Fans of Swab’s work will likely recognize more than a few familiar actors, including frequent collaborator Frank Grillo, who is once again playing a leading role. Like Swab’s previous works, Little Dixie deals with desperate people doing desperate things in a grim and often morally gray world full of violence, gangs, and drugs.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
wegotthiscovered.com
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
startattle.com
Alert (Season 1 Episode 4) trailer, release date
The MPU works to track down the k—–ped son of a doctor, but the case takes a turn when his mother gets in direct contact with the k—–per. Meanwhile, Kemi expresses her concerns for Sidney’s wellbeing to Nikki and Jason. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors
The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
‘Extraction 2’: The Release Date, Cast & Trailer For The Chris Hemsworth Movie
There’s nothing better than a rugged Chris Hemsworth. While we love him as Thor, fans will be happy to learn they’re in store for much more of the Aussie actor roughing it this year. He’ll be on a mission in the new Netflix film Extraction 2, which comes out Jul. 16, 2023.
netflixjunkie.com
More Adventurous on the Way as Disney+ Droped Trailer of Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’
The Mandalorian is set to be back with another season, and it just dropped a teaser. Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most well-known and well-loved sci-fi franchises that refuses to die. With multiple movies and series, a new creation called The Mandalorian began to continue the adventures of space.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
thedigitalfix.com
Wicked movie release date, cast, plot, more
What is the Wicked movie release date? Something has changed within me, and that isn’t just because of the dodgy sandwich I had at lunch. After years of whispers and production hell, the legendary musical Wicked is finally getting a big-screen, live-action adaptation. It feels like the wheels officially...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ fans hyped for ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ director tackling an episode
The Mandalorian returns for its third season in just over a month’s time, and after last night’s trailer, Star Wars fans are fully hyped for the further adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu. Over the show’s two seasons we’ve seen a number of excellent directors take the reins, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.
Newsweek
