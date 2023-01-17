ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu

What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date

One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
Collider

'Little Dixie': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

John Swab, the writer/director of grim and gritty crime dramas like Ida Red, Candy Land, and Body Brokers, is back with a new film, Little Dixie. Fans of Swab’s work will likely recognize more than a few familiar actors, including frequent collaborator Frank Grillo, who is once again playing a leading role. Like Swab’s previous works, Little Dixie deals with desperate people doing desperate things in a grim and often morally gray world full of violence, gangs, and drugs.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Deadline

‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount

Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark.  Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
startattle.com

Alert (Season 1 Episode 4) trailer, release date

The MPU works to track down the k—–ped son of a doctor, but the case takes a turn when his mother gets in direct contact with the k—–per. Meanwhile, Kemi expresses her concerns for Sidney’s wellbeing to Nikki and Jason. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX.
murphysmultiverse.com

RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year

There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com

A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors

The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
thedigitalfix.com

Wicked movie release date, cast, plot, more

What is the Wicked movie release date? Something has changed within me, and that isn’t just because of the dodgy sandwich I had at lunch. After years of whispers and production hell, the legendary musical Wicked is finally getting a big-screen, live-action adaptation. It feels like the wheels officially...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Mandalorian’ fans hyped for ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ director tackling an episode

The Mandalorian returns for its third season in just over a month’s time, and after last night’s trailer, Star Wars fans are fully hyped for the further adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu. Over the show’s two seasons we’ve seen a number of excellent directors take the reins, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.
