My house was hit by lightning and caught on fire ages ago. The first thing I did after calling 911 was get my dog out. She was terrified and hiding, so it took a minute. I completely understand this man's actions, and I regret he lost his life trying to save his dogs. You're kind of not thinking about anything beyond saving your dog at the moment. My thoughts go out to his family.
So terribly tragic. I am an animal lover and can completely understand his actions. Rest easy now 🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹
Why did the fire get so bad before they were alerted that's what I want to know. Please people have smoked detectors in your house. Before I even see flames my house would know my smoke detectors would go off and I could get my family out. I would do the same things I've told my dogs before you go I go. I want to believe that they're all in heaven now laughing and playing in fields. Many prayers to his family
Comments / 14