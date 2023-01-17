Former Animal Shelter Resident Gives Back

It’s fairly well known that for most dogs, the animal shelter is the last place they want to be. Even at no-kill shelters, the environment is often noisy and chaotic. Despite volunteer efforts, it’s hard for all animals to get lots of individualized attention.

One dog — Scout, a Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd mix — made his displeasure clear when he escaped the facility not once, but three times! Now residing happily at the nursing home he escaped to , Scout is giving back with the help of his human caretakers.

Former Escapee Gives Back

Scout made up his mind and decided he was no longer a resident at the Antrim County Animal Shelter . A feat that most dogs can’t even manage once, Scout escaped three times from the shelter! Each time, Scout entered the Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility, which is across the street, and planted himself on the couch.

“I don’t know why he chose us,” Meadow Brook administrator Marna Robertson said. “He just brings love and he brings normalcy. You know, when you come into a facility, right? You have a lot of loss. And one of the losses, when people have to leave their homes, is pets. So it really helps the residents; it creates a sense of home.” After Scout’s third brave escape, the facility decided to make itself Scout’s home once and for all.

Now, Scout – alongside his family – gives back to the Antrim shelter. Meadow Brook’s staff organized a fundraiser in Scout’s honor, collecting food, toys, and other supplies for the Michigan shelter. Scout even made a news appearance for the cause. (You can see ACAS’s available pets here .)

Virtually Supporting Animal Shelters

With busy schedules and in-person restrictions due to Covid-19, helping out at a local shelter can actually be difficult these days. But there are things you can do without ever leaving the comfort of your home. More shelters and rescues are doing virtual fundraisers you can participate in.

If you have the time, you can offer to be a remote volunteer and organize one yourself! Check your local shelter for an Amazon or other online wishlist, so you can contribute needed supplies without more effort than a click.

