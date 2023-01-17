Read full article on original website
Trav
2d ago
As of January 4, 2023 65.6% of all Covid deaths in the United States have been among non-Hispanic whites. For blacks it’s 13.9%. For Hispanics it’s 15.4%. So really not sure where this author is getting his numbers from.
Reply(28)
26
Trav
2d ago
Per theCDC the majority of deaths from Covid were among the elderly, the obese, and those with underlying health conditions. At one point in time they reported that 75% of the deaths were obese.
Reply(1)
12
Cals straight shooter
2d ago
oh crap it's their lifestyle and what they eat that makes them unhealthy stop eating at fried Chicken and McDonald's try cooking healthy food
Reply(8)
21
Related
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
100 years ago, a Black community was destroyed by a White mob
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days. CNN's Nadia Romero looks back 100 years later.
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Which Americans Own the Most Guns
An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Uncovering the Rich Legacy of African American Coal Town History
In this article, we will take a deep dive into the rich legacy of African American coal town history. We will uncover the struggles, triumphs, and unique culture of these towns and their communities, which have been hidden and overlooked for too long. We will explore the stories of the people of these towns and the legacies they have left behind. By looking at their contributions and experiences, we can gain a deeper understanding of African American culture and its influence in the United States. We will also discuss how the legacy of coal town history can be preserved, and how it can be used to inspire future generations. Finally, we will examine the potential of these stories to shape and enrich our lives. Through this exploration, we can uncover a meaningful and powerful part of our history and culture.
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?
If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1100M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 160